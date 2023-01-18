Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Gennaio 2023
GCORE LAUNCHES BUDGET VIRTUAL MACHINES FOR WEBMASTERS AND LIGHT WEB SERVICES

18 gennaio 2023 | 09.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Gcore Basic brings low-latency, high-performance computing to everyone

LUXEMBOURG, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore — a European provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud, and edge solutions — today launches Gcore Basic, a budget solution created specifically for webmasters, developers and hobbyists. A new product line from one of the premium European providers of cloud infrastructure services, Gcore Basic presents a powerful, low-cost option for handling a wide range of online applications, such as hosting a blog, making a backup server, or deploying a private VPN.

With prices starting from €5 per month, Gcore Basic gives users a compute instance on a shared virtual machine to run light web servers and microservices. Each virtual machine can be deployed in just a few minutes and enjoys free DDoS protection.

Seva Vayner, Director of Edge Cloud stream at Gcore, said: "Gcore Basic brings low-latency, high-performance computing within reach of everyone. From €5 per month, Gcore Basic is a place where aspiring programmers can learn their craft; where developers can run proof of concepts, pet projects and test environments; and where aspiring entrepreneurs can build out online services."

Seva Vayner continued: "With Gcore Basic running on our cloud infrastructure, customers can scale up and deploy additional services as and when required — for instance, adding extra resources to handle significant leaps in traffic."

Gcore Basic will be available initially from Gcore's Amsterdam point of presence, with the service expanding imminently to the USA, Singapore and Hong Kong, and with Frankfurt offering a second location in Europe.

Gcore Cloud's virtual machines and bare metal servers are run on the latest generations of Intel processors, including 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable (Ice Lake).

You can find out more about Gcore Basic on gcore.com/cloud/basic-vm.

About Gcore

Gcore is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, and security solutions. Gcore is headquartered in Luxembourg and has offices in Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Cyprus, and Georgia. It provides infrastructure to global leaders in an array of industries, including the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Agence eSanté), TEDx, Wargaming, and Avast. Gcore manages its own global IT infrastructure across 6 continents. Its network consists of 150+ points of presence around the world in reliable Tier IV and Tier III datacentres.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984807/Gcore_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gcore-launches-budget-virtual-machines-for-webmasters-and-light-web-services-301723531.html

articoli
in Evidenza