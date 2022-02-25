Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 14:09
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:25 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, "Mosca può partecipare a Eurovision"

14:11 MasterChef Italia, scelto il quartetto che si giocherà la vittoria

14:08 Covid, nel Lazio 2mila dosi monoclonale per chi non risponde a vaccino

14:05 Il 2 aprile riapre il parco divertimenti Mirabilandia

13:53 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Renzi: "Putin vuole cambiare ordine mondiale"

13:51 Masucci (Propeller Clubs): "Ministero del Mare? A noi basta governance efficiente"

13:47 Musolino (AdSP): "In Italia da 30 anni manca politica industriale"

13:42 Castaldo: "Blue economy è settore trainante per l'economia italiana"

13:38 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, salta telefonata con Draghi: la replica di Zelensky

13:35 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, F1 cancella il Gp di Sochi

13:33 Blue economy, Ventimiglia (Csb): "Forum per collegare istituzioni e società civile"

13:28 Mattarella a Norcia, aumentiamo impegno per ricostruzione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GEEK BAR has teamed up with Aston Martin Racing for the Asian Le Mans Series 2022

25 febbraio 2022 | 13.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 20, 2022, one of the most prestigious motorsport competitions, the 4 Hours of the Asian Le Mans Series, came to a perfect end in Dubai. The #95 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GT3 finished the race with an impressive result. Notably, as a sub-brand of Geekvape, this is the first time that Geek Bar and the Aston Martin Racing team have collaborated on a racing event.

Looking back on Geekvape's debut at the 68th Macau Grand Prix last year, a highly creative pop-up launch was lauded at the time, and the following is what Geek Bar bring to this grand racing event in Dubai.

AMR Le Mans edition unveiled to set the race alight

This time, Geek Bar brought two new AMR Le Mans sportcar finish products to the stage of the highly anticipated Asian Le Mans race, the Geek Bar X6000 and S600. As is well known, Aston Martin's racing cars are rich in innovation and inspiration, and their sporting prowess and success contribute significantly to the brand's appeal on the track, particularly in the face of Le Mans's grueling test of speed and endurance. Interestingly, the pursuit of excellence and energy aligns perfectly with Geek Bar.

Craving for "Excellence" and "Energy"

Geek Bar's dedication to excellence is reflected in the quality of its products, which adhere to the strictest standards of safety and protection, as stated by those involved: "From sourcing and manufacturing to marketing and distribution, we place a premium on true quality."

Aston Martin's racing car features distinctive styling, an upgraded chassis, and horsepower-boosting engine upgrades. Its engine has exquisite volume but extraordinary energy, resulting in a sharpened driving experience, which is similar to Geek Bar. Its products are bursting with energy, allowing users to max out the taste.

"We're delighted to partner with TF Sports in Asian Le Mans, a team who share the same passion for Excellence, striving for the best in our own areas and conveying the concept of Breakthrough and Progress," said Allen Yang, the CEO of Geek Bar.

This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between e-cigarettes and motorsports that is sure to boost this century-old traditional brand image while also bringing vitality to the world of motorsport. Geek Bar is rewriting the history of the vaping industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1754351/image.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Sport Sport AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Altro that Geek Bar as a sub brand racing event Geek Bar
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, Rt e incidenza ancora in calo
News to go
Covid Lombardia, dati e contagi del 25 febbraio
Guerra Ucraina, forze speciali russe operative a Kiev
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Guerra in Ucraina, Muratov: "Dolore e vergogna"
News to go
Covid Italia, Cartabellotta: "Non abolire mascherine al chiuso"
News to go
Guerra in Ucraina, le testimonianze sui social
News to go
Ucraina, Coldiretti: agricoltori in piazza contro la guerra
News to go
Milleproroghe, passa la fiducia al Senato
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Johnson: "Catastrofe per Europa, subito riunione Nato"
News to go
Borse, Mosca affonda dopo invasione Ucraina
News to go
Puglia, traffico illecito rifiuti speciali: arresti e sequestri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza