Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 13:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:49 +Europa, ex M5S Battelli: "Mi sono iscritto perché è figo"

13:41 Nucleare, Russia aperta a dialogo con Usa su controllo armamenti

13:36 Kirghizistan, Bishkek denuncia tentato golpe e arresti

13:16 Forza Italia, Berlusconi: "'Restyling' ma senza mortificare nessuno"

13:15 Calcio: nuovo campo a Rebibbia, partita di solidarietà per inaugurarlo

13:06 'La sirenetta' irrompe al box office, 'Spider-Man' vola e 'Fast X' non si ferma

13:02 Maturità 2023, si torna all'esame 'tradizionale': come sarà, cosa c'è da sapere

12:59 InfoCamere ottiene certificazione su parità di genere

12:53 Bper sostiene con Wecity l'edizione 2023 del progetto 'Piantiamola di inquinare!'

12:38 Twitter, Ue: "Se vuole operare in Europa rispetti le leggi"

12:37 Ucraina, "Kiev coltiva rete agenti e sabotatori in Russia e fornisce droni"

12:30 Green Pass in tutto il mondo per favorire mobilità, accordo Ue-Oms

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GEEKOM Announces Global Launch of the AS 6 and AS 5

05 giugno 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, June 5, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM is proud to present its new products, the GEEKOM AS 6 and AS 5. Co-developed with ASUS, these two Mini PCs are built on the ASUS Mini PC solutions and are packed with impressive features, making them an ideal solution for power users and casual users alike.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen™ 6000H Series Processor with Radeon™ Graphics 680M, the AS 6 is capable of delivering unparalleled performance for demanding tasks like gaming, streaming, video editing, and content creation without breaking a sweat.

The AS 6 features two ultrafast PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSDs with up to 2TB of storage and dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz memory support for up to 32GB of RAM, allowing it to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

This Mini PC includes two USB4 ports for power delivery, superfast data transfer, and 8K video output; two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and five USB ports for various connectivity options.

The GEEKOM AS 5 is powered by the Ryzen™ 9 5900HX processor with Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics, offering exceptional performance for everyday computing needs, allowing you to enjoy enhanced multitasking, immersive gaming, and smooth streaming.

The AS 6 and AS 5 come with the latest wireless connectivity- WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Plus, the 2.5 Gb Ethernet port ensures superfast wired connections. So you can stream movies, play games, and download files without experiencing any lag or buffering.

For those seeking higher levels of productivity and graphics, the GEEKOM AS 6 and AS 5 are ideal solutions. You can simultaneously extend your workspace across up to four monitors and display stunning 4K UHD videos and images.

With their amazing performance, expansive storage capacity, comprehensive connectivity options, and compact design, the GEEKOM AS 6 and AS 5 are perfect for anyone looking for a powerful, reliable, space-saving computing solution.

Grab AS 5 for only $609 and AS 6 starting from $659.

About GEEKOM

GEEKOM is a Taiwan-based multinational consumer electronics company. Since it was founded in 2003, GEEKOM has put all its efforts into the research, design, production, and sale of quality computer products. As an Intel strategic partner, GEEKOM offers consumers worldwide powerful, portable, and popular mini PCs. With GEEKOM, more people will learn, work, play, and do more easily and efficiently.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2089322/GEEKOM.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekom-announces-global-launch-of-the-as-6-and-as-5-301838395.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza these two Mini PCs GEEKOM Announces Global Launch GEEKOM Announces Global Launch of the AS 6 Mini PCs
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Zuppi in missione a Kiev oggi e domani
News to go
Plastica e inquinamento, il report del Wwf
News to go
Camorra, sgominato clan nel Napoletano
News to go
Pubblica amministrazione, oggi in Aula l'esame del dl
News to go
Multe, Codacons: "Milano la città che guadagna di più"
News to go
Prezzi, Assoutenti lancia il semaforo dell'inflazione
News to go
Ucraina pronta alla controffensiva
News to go
Di Maio, al Quirinale per la prima uscita da rappresentate speciale Ue
News to go
Bologna, sequestrati in aeroporto 1,5 milioni di euro in contanti in 6 mesi
News to go
Insulti ad arbitro Taylor, Uefa apre procedimento contro Mourinho
News to go
India, almeno 260 morti e più di 900 feriti in scontro tra treni
News to go
Roma, incendio palazzo Colli Aniene: rogo partito dal piano terra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza