Martedì 09 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:36
GEEKOM X ASUS: AMD-powered AS 6 outshines Intel NUC 13 Pro Arena Canyon

24 aprile 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM is thrilled to announce the release of the GEEKOM AS 6, an AMD-powered mini PC. This powerful, feature-packed PC is the result of an exclusive collaboration between GEEKOM and ASUS, with these two industry-leading companies teaming up to co-develop a Mini PC with better overall performance than the Intel NUC 13 Pro Arena Canyon, making it the best choice for the gaming and office of the future!

GEEKOM and ASUS always strive to bring users the most optimal mini PC experience, and the AS 6 is proof of that commitment. The AS 6, powered by the AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HX processor, delivers unprecedented levels of performance to effortlessly handle any task-from playing the latest games to intensive office work. It is truly eye-opening to discover that the AMD Radeon™ Graphics 680M in the AS 6 boasts a staggering performance improvement of nearly 90% compared to Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics in the NUC 13 Pro. And the new Radeon™ graphics technology combined with ultrafast DDR5 memory offers up to 2x faster game performance than the last gen.

Designed with performance and value in mind, the AS 6 offers exceptional performance at an affordable price, powering the elite experience for gaming, office work, and more scenarios. With 30% better overall performance than the Arena Canyon at a lower price, the AS 6 is a great alternative.

This AS 6 Mini PC is built to deliver the best performance possible. It is compatible with ASUS Enhanced Software-MyASUS. MyASUS supports the Smart Fan, which includes Performance and Quiet modes for maximum fan speed during heavy loads or switching to a quieter mode for silent operation. Its self-cleaning fan enables long-lasting, powerful performance and quiet operation while maintaining optimal CPU temperatures.

This Mini PC includes two PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSDs with up to 2TB of storage and dual-channel DDR5 memory to handle the most demanding tasks. The AS 6 features the latest wireless connectivity-WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It has two USB4 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and five USB ports for comprehensive connectivity.

The AS 6 Mini PC, boasting a powerful AMD processor, impressive features, and a competitive price, is perfect for gamers, content creators, and professionals alike. It fulfills GEEKOM's and ASUS's promise of delivering high-quality products with superior user experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2044981/1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekom-x-asus-amd-powered-as-6-outshines-intel-nuc-13-pro-arena-canyon-301800156.html

