Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 15:22
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:04 No Green pass, vicequestore Roma: "Non penso di meritare tutte queste attenzioni"

14:46 Covid, Pfizer studia farmaco per prevenire malattia in famiglia

14:36 Covid oggi Basilicata, un contagio e un decesso: bollettino 27 settembre

14:20 Francia, Macron colpito da un uovo a Lione - Video

14:02 Vaccino covid under 12, Andreoni: "Sì per due motivi"

13:50 Pallavolo, nazionali da Mattarella e Draghi: "Un esempio"

13:42 Omicidio Chiara Ugolini, uomo accusato si impicca in carcere

13:35 Covid oggi Israele, 3.208 contagi: dato più basso da quattro mesi

13:33 Spazio, Thales Alenia Space realizzerà per Esa prototipo stazione di terra Egnos

13:19 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e numeri contagi regioni

13:01 Covid oggi Puglia, 57 contagi: bollettino 27 settembre

12:59 Amazon aumenta lo stipendio d'ingresso: +8% lordo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GeekVape Passes TÜV Test, firstly applies fast charging technology to e-cigarettes

27 settembre 2021 | 14.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SHENZHEN GEEKVAPE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD ("Geekvape"), the world-renowned vape brand, has today announced it has passed the rigorous Technischer Überwachungsverein (TÜV) test regime for its Safe Fast Charge, the world's first applies fast charging technology to e-cigarettes. Products equipped with the technology guarantee safe rapid charging via USB-C in 15 minutes and an ultra-long battery life.

TÜV, or the Technical Inspection Association, is a group of independent companies in Germany that test, inspect and audit products and solutions for their safety, security and sustainability. Equipped with two connected batteries in series, Geekvape's Safe Fast Charge technology achieved 96.43% charging current and battery capacity after more than 300 rounds of TÜV charging and discharging tests — far outperforming the international standard of 80%. The battery component adopts multi-electrode charging and discharging technology, which well balances the temperature and charging efficiency of the batteries and achieves safe fast charge.

"At Geekvape, we adhere only to the most stringent global safety standards. Our Safe Fast Charge technology has been strictly tested by leading independent parties, including the TÜV and FCC. As a result, we can confidently say we have achieved the world's first fast-charging e-cigarette technology that is truly safe and durable," said Siner Kong, the product manager of Geekvape.

With a number of different battery brands on the market, the safety, quality and price of each e-cigarette product can vary dramatically. When manufacturers purchase low-cost batteries that have not been vigorously checked and certified, this may lead to safety hazards, particularly when using high-current fast charging technologies.

To ensure the highest level of protection for its consumers, Geekvape only uses its own built-in batteries in its e-cigarette products. Each Geekvape battery cell undergoes tens of thousands of rounds of rigorous tests, including squeezing, short-circuiting, dropping, overshooting, exposure to high temperature, and vibration. The cell is then strictly checked from the manufacturer's side, resulting in a truly safe and revolutionary fast charging experience. Beyond safety, the outstanding performance in TÜV tests demonstrates the Safe Fast Charge technology's immense durability — mitigating any concerns that a built-in battery will age quickly due to a reduction in capacity.

In addition to TÜV tests, Geekvape's Safe Fast Charge technology has passed IEC61960 and ICE62133 global battery safety regulation standards.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Arredamento_E_Design Altro SHENZHEN GEEKVAPE TECHNOLOGY Co. ltd rigorous Technischer Überwachungsverein Co. Ltd private limited company
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto in Grecia, violenta scossa: c'è un morto
News to go
Elezioni Roma, incontro Salvini-Calenda a Porta Portese
News to go
Lega, Morisi: "Chiedo scusa a tutti"
Crisanti, attacco al Cts: "Virus morto per due membri" - Video
News to go
Elezioni in Germania, finisce l'era Merkel
News to go
Svolta a San Marino, l'aborto diventa legale
News to go
Serie A, risultati e classifica della sesta giornata
News sto go
Elezioni 3-4 ottobre 2021, 12 mln di italiani alle urne
News to go
Bonus auto usate al via
News to go
Covid, bollettino 26 settembre
News to go
Migranti, Papa: "Non chiudiamo la porta alla loro speranza"
News to go
Caso Regeni, Commissione d'inchiesta a Cambridge
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza