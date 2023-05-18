Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:43
comunicato stampa

GEEKVAPE Wins "Industry Leader" At The 2023 Vapouround Global Awards

18 maggio 2023 | 14.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, the Vapouround Global Award, known as the "Oscars of the global vape industry", was held in Birmingham, UK. The "Industry Leader", "Best Tank MTL", "Best Mod", "Best Beverage", and "Best Shisha Flavour" honors went to GEEKVAPE after a stringent evaluation procedure in recognition of its expertise in the field as well as its ability for innovation.

The "Vapouround Annual Award," instituted in 2015 by the renowned media Vapouround, is the most prestigious and trustworthy selection and recognition event in the vaping industry. This year, roughly 650 vape businesses participated.

GEEKVAPE won the "Industry Leader" award this year, which is a testament to its strength, representing both the high-end design of the product and the authoritative recognition of the R&D strength behind it, in addition to the high recognition of GEEKVAPE's position as the industry leader in vaping devices.

"It is an honor to be recognized by senior figures in the industry," GEEKVAPE CEO Allen Yang stated. GEEKVAPE is committed to pursuing its social responsibility in order to enhance product service and quality, to pioneer a new trend of healthy living through technological advancement, and to contribute positively to the development of a healthy human society."

As a global leader in vaping devices, GEEKVAPE has always adhered to its brand vision of "Creating Health, Accomplishing Partners" by gaining a deep understanding of the needs of users and developing high-quality products and a forward-thinking product layout.

GEEKVAPE was the first company in the industry to establish a research institute comprised of a number of doctors and scientific research institutions. Recent developments at GEEKVAPE make it clear that its R&D and production systems have entered a phase of efficient operation. In another example, in April 2023, GEEKVAPE launched its new vape technology solution VPU in Paris, France. Similarly to the current iterations of CPUs in the technology sector, which focus on improving graphics performance and AI computing power,  VPU is a comprehensive solution designed to address the main pain points in the vaping industry, such as vape experience, safety performance, and life expectancy.

Allen Yang, the CEO of GEEKVAPE, said: "With excellent R & D capabilities and innovative design, GEEKVAPE will continue to maintain a pioneering perspective in the future, to create more high-quality products with international standards, to promote the quality sustainable development of the vape industry."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079957/GEEKVAPE.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekvape-wins-industry-leader-at-the-2023-vapouround-global-awards-301828479.html

