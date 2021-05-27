Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 27 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 08:59
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:53 Temporali e aria fredda minacciano ponte del 2 giugno, le previsioni dal weekend

08:31 Vaccino Covid, Sanofi e Gsk avviano fase 3: approvazione entro 2021

08:08 Covid, Carfi (Moderna): "Un vaccino unico per influenza e coronavirus"

07:58 Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari

07:46 Covid Germania, 6.313 contagi in 24 ore: dimezzati rispetto scorsa settimana

07:32 Covid Australia, lo stato di Victoria entra in lockdown

07:12 Bonus prima casa per under 36: cos'è e come funziona

01:01 Zona bianca, niente coprifuoco ma mascherine: regole

00:32 Lazio, Inzaghi prolunga fino al 2024

00:19 Europa League, Villarreal trionfa ai rigori

23:28 Conte addio, crisi Inter: la ricetta dei tifosi vip

22:24 AstraZeneca, Aifa: "Seconda dose sicura"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Gender diversity in business is making strides, yet significant challenges remain according to a new YPO Survey

27 maggio 2021 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Work ethic, ability to build relationships and passion are key drivers to becoming a business leader according to the new YPO, Financial Times and United Nations Women HeForShe Global Chief Executive Gender Equality research released today at the HeForShe Summit and fielded to uncover groundbreaking insights about the journey to the corner office

YPO Logo

Conducted 10-22 March 2021 with 2,079 YPO member chief executives from 106 countries responding, the survey provides needed research on gender specific roadblocks leaders face in their path toward becoming a chief executive and actionable insights on how to remove them for future generations. 

Key learnings include:

YPO member respondents provided several key insights on how all business leaders can create a more equitable path forward including:

Complete survey results are available on YPO.org.  

The YPO Global Chief Executive Gender Equality Survey Methodology:

The Global Chief Executive Gender Equality Survey was fielded to YPO members from 10-22 March 2021 via an online questionnaire. A total of 2,079 YPO member, whose ages range from 24 to 92, responded to the survey. The members in this sample, 23% of whom were women, are representative of the larger YPO population and come from 106 different countries. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 2.09 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.

About YPO: YPO is the global leadership community of more than 30,000 chief executives in 142 countries who are connected by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members have achieved significant leadership success at a young age. Combined, they lead businesses and organizations contributing USD9 trillion in annual revenue. YPO members inspire and support each other through peer learning in an inclusive community of open sharing and trust. Visit ypo.org for more. 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1065220/YPO_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza AltroAltro chief executive diversity in business work ethic YPO Survey
Vedi anche
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Nel video gli ultimi metri della cabina"
Salme depredate, minacce e violazioni di sepolcro: 9 arresti
Phishing bancario, misure per 7 persone
Funivia Mottarone, la procura: "Freni d'emergenza non hanno funzionato"
Funivia Mottarone, la cabina caduta tra gli alberi
Incidente Mottarone, il filmato dall'alto sul luogo dell'impatto
Funivia caduta sul Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Tra vittime anche bambini"
Tragedia Mottarone, sindaco Stresa: "Scena devastante"
Funivia precipita sul Mottarone, il video dei soccorsi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza