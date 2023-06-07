Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:02 Ambiente, dialogo tra Italia e Brasile, Barbaro: "Rendere protagoniste piccole città"

16:54 Roma, bimba di un anno trovata morta in auto alla Cecchignola

16:53 Incendi Canada, nube di fumo fino a New York: allerta per decine di milioni di persone

16:49 Gilda Sportiello, prima mamma deputata ad allattare il figlio in Aula alla Camera

16:47 Minniti (Med-Or): "Senza Sud del mondo non sarà possibile pensare a una soluzione per la guerra in Ucraina"

16:44 Sostenibilità, Iacono (Hera): "Accordo con Autogrill punta a riduzione sprechi e circolarità"

16:33 Ciclismo: il 24 giugno torna Nova Eroica, su strade bianche in bici gravel moderne

16:28 Truppe Ucraina avanzano a Bakhmut. Medvedev: "Kiev ha avviato controffensiva"

16:16 Energia, rinfrescare la casa impatterà fino al 50% sulle bollette estive

16:14 Energia, associazioni chiedono a Ue neutralità tecnologica per decarbonizzazione

15:56 Poliziotti arrestati a Verona, Piantedosi: "Fatti di enorme gravità se confermati"

15:45 Poliziotti arrestati a Verona, sorella di Giuseppe Uva: "Storia si è ripetuta"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Generative Artificial Intelligence Tools Empowering Scientific Publications: Turacoz's Contribution to Medical Writing Industry

07 giugno 2023 | 15.34
LETTURA: 2 minuti

UTRECHT, Netherlands and NEW DELHI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turacoz embraces the transformative impact of generative AI in medical communications by actively participating in relevant events with both newcomers and professionals in the field. Recently, Dr. Namrata Singh, Founder and Director, Turacoz Group, had a successful roundtable discussion on the evolving landscape of medical writing and generative AI at the 55th EMWA Conference in Prague. The roundtable prompted insightful conversations about the evolution of medical writing and the need to upskill the medical writer for using generative AI tools. Following the success of this discussion, EMWA has initiated the "AI Working Group" with an objective to create awareness of the trends and advancements in medical writing specific generative AI tools.

Building on the momentum, Turacoz also hosted two consecutive webinars on "Developing Scientific Publications Ethically in the Era of Generative AI (ChatGPT)". These webinars provided participants with opportunities to explore the intersection of generative AI and scientific publications, discover valuable tools, and seek answers to burning questions.

Turacoz unfurled the AI and medical writing (AIMW) brain trust initiative, an AI-focused community of like-minded individuals who like to understand and explore the opportunities provided by generative AI in medical writing. This initiative is aimed to gather insights, experiences, challenges faced in using AI and plausible solutions to improve the efficiency of different generative AI tools. The AIMW brain trust initiative has planned several small tangible and measurable practical activities for the next few months. Participation in these activities is voluntarily.

Lastly, Turacoz updated its upcoming scientific writing course "CPD-UK Accredited Certificate Course in Scientific Writing: Developing End-to-End Journal Publication Using AI". Interactive sessions on generative AI tools in publication development will help the writers to understand the limitations of different generative AI tools and upskill their knowledge.

About Turacoz

Turacoz Group is a strategic partner to biopharma companies, medical technology firms, healthcare professionals, and research institutes to escort their product/service development journey. We create Clear, Cohesive, Complete, Concise, and Concrete scientific communication in a target-specific language and format (both print and digital) so that our clients can focus on core research and development to enhance and improve patient care.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095479/Generative_Artificial_Intelligence.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1814514/4013142/Turacoz_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/generative-artificial-intelligence-tools-empowering-scientific-publications-turacozs-contribution-to-medical-writing-industry-301845006.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Tools Empowering Scientific Publications EMWA Conference in Prague EMWA Conference professionals in the field
Vedi anche
News to go
Pnrr, monito Ocse: ritardi potrebbero ridurre crescita Pil
News to go
Distruzione diga, Zelensky lancia allarme: "Enorme chiazza di petrolio verso il Mar Nero"
News to go
Alimenti, in un anno sequestrate oltre 8mila tonnellate cibo irregolare
News to go
Pil, Istat alza le stime di crescita: +1,2% nel 2023
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Zuppi: "Cessate il fuoco non porterà a pace"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito nuovamente nel carcere di Sassari
News to go
Navi e aerei alla Colombia, indagati D'Alema e Profumo
News to go
Decreto Pa, Camera conferma fiducia al governo
News to go
Meloni in missione lampo in Tunisia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Decreto Pa, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Maltempo, nuovo nubifragio sulle Marche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza