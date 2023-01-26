Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 04:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:47 Brasile, italiano trovato morto carbonizzato in auto a San Paolo

21:20 Val Pusteria, valanga travolge e uccide un 60enne

21:17 Ucraina, Odessa diventa patrimonio Unesco contro rischio distruzione. Ira di Mosca

21:11 Spagna, attacco a colpi di katana in due chiese: un morto

19:27 Arezzo, spara al cognato: arrestata guardia giurata

19:07 Ucraina, più armi contro la Russia: gli interessi di Europa e Stati Uniti

18:50 Ucraina, Biden: "Italia sta fornendo artiglieria"

18:44 Ucraina, telefonata Biden-Meloni-Macron-Scholz-Sunak

18:33 Ucraina, Biden: "A Kiev 31 tank Abrams, ma non è offensiva anti Russia"

18:31 Sanremo 2023, Leo Gassmann: "Ho lasciato l'Ariston da adolescente, ci torno da adulto"

18:29 Sanremo 2023, Leo Gassmann: "Zelensky al festival? Giusto, ma dipende da quello che dice"

18:22 Migranti, scintille in maggioranza su stop a emendamenti Lega

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GenKOre Announces Collaboration with a US-based Company on In vivo Gene-editing Therapy

26 gennaio 2023 | 02.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenKOre, Inc., a Korea-based biotech company with hypercompact CRISPR-Cas tools, announced that it has entered into a strategic research collaboration with a US-based biopharma company for the development of in vivo gene editing therapies. This collaboration will utilize GenKOre's proprietary CRISPR-Cas platform, TaRGET (Tiny nuclease, augment RNA-based Genome Editing Technology). The TaRGET platform is distinct from the most popular genome editing technology, CRISPR-Cas9, in that the whole editing module can be delivered with a single AAV vector. Based on their TaRGET platform, GenKOre has developed different modalities of editing tools including TaRGET-CUT, TaRGET-Adenine Base Editing (ABE), TaRGET-AI (Gene Activation and Inhibition system). and TaRGET-FREE (Gene knock-in) . 

"This collaboration reflects the strength and potential utility of TaRGET platform in the application of in vivo gene-editing therapy", said Yong-Sam Kim, CEO of GenKOre. "Not only will this collaboration provide an opportunity to validate the applicability of TaRGET platform to in vivo therapy, but we will also expand the utility of our technologies to a wider spectrum of rare diseases." The collaboration was built on the mutual interest in forging transformative therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. 

Under the terms of the agreement, GenKOre will receive up to 300 million USD including an upfront, option exercise fees and milestone payments upon successful achievement of R&D and commercial milestones across two in vivo disease targets. In addition, GenKOre will receive research funding and tiered royalties up to a double-digit percentage of net sales. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986374/GenKOre.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/genkore-announces-collaboration-with-a-us-based-company-on-in-vivo-gene-editing-therapy-301725691.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN91009 en US Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza target platform editing therapies editing editing tools including target
Vedi anche
News to go
Controlli dei Nas in canili e gattili, 26 strutture sequestrate
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, neve e gelo
News to go
Sciopero carburanti, revocato secondo giorno protesta
News to go
Qatargate, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Omosessualità non è crimine"
News to go
Csm, Fabio Pinelli nuovo vicepresidente
News to go
'Ndrangheta, riciclaggio internazionale e truffa: 11 misure cautelari
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Grati a Scholz e a tutti i nostri amici tedeschi"
News to go
Bonus export digitale 2023, a chi spetta
News to go
Sciopero benzinai, sindacati spaccati: nuova riunione tra gestori
News to go
Rottamazione, stralcio cartelle Imu e Tari: ecco i Comuni che aderiscono
News to go
Livorno, sequestrati al porto 180 chili di cocaina
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza