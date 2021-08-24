Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 24 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 19:51
19:39 Rovigo, morto bimbo di 5 anni. Speranza invia gli ispettori

19:29 Nasce il primo videogame 'Made in Sicily'

18:59 E' morto Charlie Watts, batterista dei Rolling Stones

18:26 Eurovision, restano 5 città in lizza: Roma è fuori

18:07 Afghanistan, "nel Paese 32 italiani che non vogliono tornare"

17:50 Covid oggi Piemonte, 240 contagi: bollettino 24 agosto

17:45 Msf: "In un giorno 800 migranti sbarcati a Lampedusa"

17:44 Pineta Mussolini a Sormano, sindaco: "Io antifascista e di sinistra, ma lasciamo intitolazione"

17:41 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.491 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 24 agosto

17:26 Covid Milano, Zangrillo: "Al San Raffaele solo 2% pazienti con virus"

17:25 Covid oggi Italia, 6.076 contagi e 60 morti: bollettino 24 agosto

16:52 Covid oggi Lazio, 425 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 24 agosto

comunicato stampa

GenScript Biotech Reports First Half 2021 Results

24 agosto 2021 | 17.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Posts explosive growth in GCT CDMO business and strategic GCT investments

NANJING, China, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation (HKEX: 1548.HK) (GenScript) today reported its first half 2021 financial results for the six months ended June 30. It also announced that the Group has expanded its presence in the gene and cell therapy (GCT) industry with aggressive investments.

In the first half of 2021, the Group maintained strong momentum across all business segments. Total revenue increased by 38% to USD 229.6 million, and gross profit increased by 28.1% to USD 138.6 million.

The Group's non-cell therapy business revenue increased by 36.6% to USD 195.7 million, with gross profit of USD 104.7 million, a 23.0% YoY increase, including its GCT CDMO business' historic breakthrough in explosive revenue growth. This built on the Group's early investments in the field and advantages in plasmid and lentivirus R&D and manufacturing solutions. For the Group's cell therapy business, revenue increased by 46.8% YoY to USD 33.9 million, benefitting from continued recognition of its successes and milestone investments.

As the world's No. 1 gene synthesis supplier, GenScript has laid a strong technical foundation for its GCT business. As GenScript's life science services and products business, biologics CDMO business, and cell therapy business are all achieving strong momentum, the Group's is expanding its presence throughout the GCT value chain by investing aggressively.

In the first half of 2021, R&D expenses increased by 51.6% YoY to USD 175.1 million. The non-cell therapy business invested about 10% of its revenue in GMP facility construction and other infrastructure expansion. The cell therapy business spent USD154.5 million on R&D, a 52.1% YoY increase, with an investment focus on clinical studies of cilta-cel and manufacturing facilities that support the business' ongoing clinical trials and future commercialization.

GenScript is ushering in the rise of GCT as the next biotech industry revolution, tapping into the huge potential of CRO and CDMO platforms. Over the next two to three years, the life science business and biologics CDMO business will increase their strategic investments into the field. This includes investments in GCT-related services, utilizing automation technology to upgrade production lines, and accelerate the launch of ongoing cell therapy products and R&D in new pipelines.

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
EN84924 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza strategic GCT investments investments investimento business
in Evidenza