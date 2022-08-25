Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 08:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:13 Usa, in Idaho giudice blocca la legge che vieta l'aborto

10:09 Colf e badanti, fine contratto: indennità, Tfr, cosa gli spetta

09:55 Elezioni 25 settembre, Conte: "Io a opposizione? No, da solo al governo"

09:40 Mostre: Reggio Calabria, a Mammola 'Lomax - Gallucci: l'occhio per studio e per mestiere'

09:26 Elezioni politiche 2022, Berlusconi: "Letta-Meloni? Scettico su confronti tv"

09:05 Morto Enzo Garinei, l'attore aveva 96 anni

08:53 Torna il caldo ma per poco, temporali e aria frizzantina nel weekend

08:38 Elezioni politiche 2022: Letta: "Scelta è tra noi e la destra"

07:45 Parco Agrisolare, il regolamento per accedere agli incentivi

07:44 Terremoto nel Pordenonese, scossa di magnitudo 3.5 nella notte

07:23 'Al di qua del fiume', Selmi racconta il sogno della famiglia Crespi

07:23 Ucraina, attacco missilistico contro distretto di Kiev

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GEODIS Signs Expanded Agreement with Locus Robotics to Deploy 1,000 LocusBots at Global Warehouse Sites

25 agosto 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a leading global transport and logistics provider, and Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for fulfillment warehouses, today announced a new expansion agreement to deploy a total of 1,000 LocusBots at GEODIS' worldwide warehouse locations over the next 24 months. This represents one of the industry's largest AMR deals to date.

"As we continue to navigate industry-wide challenges such as skyrocketing e-commerce demand and labor constraints, it is crucial we remain committed to implementing the most innovative and effective robotics automation solutions available into our warehouses to allow us to best serve our customers," said Eric Douglas, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering at GEODIS in Americas. "Locus' collaborative multi-bot approach has proven its effectiveness and reliability at each of our sites, giving us the ability to easily scale performance while providing a safe, smart working environment for our teammates. This new expansion agreement reinforces our clear and ongoing commitment to cutting-edge technology to meet our exploding customer volumes globally."

GEODIS has currently deployed Locus AMRs at 14 sites around the world, serving a wide range of retail and consumer brands, including warehouses in the U.S. and Europe. The agreement will expand that footprint significantly as new sites are deployed.

"Locus' built-in flexibility, scalability and fast ROI are helping GEODIS to consistently meet and exceed their global customers' expectations," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This strategic expansion enables GEODIS to meet the needs of today's high-growth warehouses and we look forward to continuing to work together to drive operational efficiencies and growth."

GEODIS and Locus Robotics first began partnering together in 2018 at an Indiana site, allowing the global third-party logistics company to implement Locus' innovative technology into its operations to support its workforce with the complex picking process. Since then, the Locus Solution has provided improvements in productivity, flexibility and agility while enhancing the workplace environment for teammates by reducing tedious, repetitive tasks to increase retention across sites, ultimately allowing GEODIS to enhance its operations and best meet evolving customer needs.

With the explosion of e-commerce and the ongoing labor shortage, adding robotics automation has become a critical, strategic need to meet customer demands. LocusBots help GEODIS e-commerce warehouses efficiently manage order picking and inventory replenishment, significantly increasing throughput to speed delivery processes. LocusBots significantly reduce unproductive walking time, eliminate maneuvering heavy manual carts through warehouses, lower the physical demands on employees, and improve workplace ergonomics and quality.

To learn more about Locus Robotics, visit www.locusrobotics.com. To learn more about GEODIS, visit www.geodis.com.

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2 – 3x, with less labor compared to traditional piece handling systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. In 2021 Locus Robotics ranked 428 on the Inc. 500 and was named as Forrester's AMR Company of the Year. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. GEODIS employs over 44,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue in 2021. Learn more at www.geodis.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885065/Unknown.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885064/Locus_and_Geodis.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT AltroAltro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza LocusBots at Global expansion agreement agreement consenso
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, stangata in arrivo: +7% per cancelleria e libri
News to go
Povertà, Eurostat: +20,1% redditi sotto la media e un bimbo su 4 a rischio povertà
News to go
In Italia primo caso di contagio contemporaneo di Covid, vaiolo scimmie e Hiv
News to go
Biden: "Ucraina ha ispirato il mondo"
Paura in autostrada, Tir e auto fanno inversione prima di tunnel - Video
News to go
Draghi: "Italia ce la farà con qualsiasi governo"
News to go
Terremoto, 6 anni fa colpite Amatrice, Accumoli e Arquata
News to go
Caro energia, allarme Confesercenti: "Rischio collasso"
News to go
Brasile, celebrazioni per 200 anni di indipendenza
News to go
Smart working, novità dal 1 settembre
News to go
Rostro nave romana battaglia Egadi recuperato nei fondali di Levanzo
News to go
Nations League, il 23 settembre Italia-Inghilterra: in vendita i biglietti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza