Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 01 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:19 Termovalorizzatore Roma, Gualtieri: "Si farà entro 2025"

13:03 Jet privati, Grillo: "Consumi folli, anche Italia si mobiliti"

12:53 Gorbaciov, sabato i funerali: Putin non ci sarà

12:52 Caro spesa, ecco i supermercati più convenienti: la classifica di Altroconsumo

12:50 Covid, Bassetti: "Permettere a positivi asintomatici di votare al seggio"

12:47 Resa dei conti nel Pd Sicilia: "Non è nuova corrente ma progetto politico"

12:44 Elezioni, sondaggista Piepoli: "Partito indecisi? Votazioni sono già avvenute, è roba passata"

12:39 Incidente A12, auto si cappotta e si incendia: morta bimba di 4 anni

12:31 Caro energia e scuola, Cdm boccia ipotesi Dad

12:24 Covid, in Cina lockdown a Chengdu: 'bloccate' 21 milioni di persone

12:19 West Nile, in Italia 386 casi e 22 morti

12:15 Pil Italia, Istat rialza stima: +4,7% su anno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Geotab becomes the first dedicated telematics company to receive SBTi validation for its emissions reduction targets

01 settembre 2022 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Company's emissions reduction targets approved and aligned with 1.5°C ambition

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, today announced that it is the first dedicated telematics company to have its emissions reduction targets validated and approved by the  Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Geotab's targets meet the criteria required to keep the global temperature rise limited to 1.5°C,  the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

Geotab published its inaugural Sustainability Report in 2021, committing to take climate action and moving the world toward a more sustainable future. Validated by SBTi, Geotab commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. Geotab also commits to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 50% within the same timeframe.

"At Geotab, we don't just believe in sustainability; it is the very core to our purpose. We are proud to be the first dedicated telematics provider to receive SBTi validation," said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President of Europe at Geotab. "We recognize our responsibility to the market to fulfill our due diligence requirements, and we are dedicated to transparently measuring our own carbon emissions, while supporting customers and suppliers on their own journey. SBTi approval validates our continuous efforts to avoid irreversible environmental harm and loss of natural resources."

Guided by its mission to help companies accelerate their rate of carbon reductions and to scale their sustainability efforts, Geotab provides access to a full suite of tools powered by the largest dataset for real-world EV performance, including the EV Suitability Assessment (EVSA), Green Fleet Dashboard, Temperature Tool for EV Range and the EV Battery Degradation Tool. Through its technology, Geotab instills confidence and helps companies make intelligent and sustainable decisions that are in the best interest of their organisation, the broader community and the planet at large.

Committed to safeguarding the future, SBTi defines best practices in setting science-based targets to help mobilise companies toward a low-carbon economy. In 2019 the organization launched, The Business Ambition for 1.5°C  campaign in partnership with the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business coalition. The campaign is an urgent call to action for companies to set targets in line with 1.5°C and a net-zero future to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

For information about Geotab's Sustainable Fleet Solutions please visit: https://www.geotab.com/fleet-management-solutions/sustainability/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1889238/Geotab_Inc__Geotab_becomes_the_first_dedicated_telematics_compan.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1889237/Geotab_Inc__Geotab_becomes_the_first_dedicated_telematics_compan.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Trasporti_E_Logistica Politica_E_PA Ambiente company compagnia first dedicated telematics company Geotab becomes
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro energia, governo al lavoro per reperire fondi
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
New York, chiude il museo in memoria dell'11 settembre
News to go
Ucraina, missione Aiea a Zaporizhzhia
News to go
Caro energia, allarme per gli ospedali
News to go
Covid, in Cina milioni in lockdown
News to go
Ucraina, Borrell: "Intesa su sospensione accordo visti Ue-Russia"
News to go
Ghiacciaio Marmolada, Legambiente: "Potrebbe scomparire prima del 2040"
News to go
Caro energia pesa anche su ospedali
News to go
Ucraina, Papa:"Stiamo vivendo la terza guerra mondiale"
News to go
Inflazione, Istat: ad agosto ai massimi dal 1985
News to go
Milano, in cinque mesi 24 rapine: due arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza