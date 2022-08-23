Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 14:11
comunicato stampa

Geotab surpasses 3 million subscribers as demand for data intelligence in transportation sector continues to soar

23 agosto 2022 | 13.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Data insights on performance, safety and sustainability delivering top value for sector

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, announced that it has surpassed 3 million subscribers* across the globe, demonstrating the continued high demand for data intelligence that is supporting the rapid transformation of the industry, including fuel and operating efficiency, safety, sustainability and predictability.

For Geotab, which recently marked its 22-year anniversary, surpassing 3 million connected vehicles is indicative of the significant impact that its high-quality data insights contributes to organisations across the world as they optimise operations, build safe and intelligent communities and aim to achieve sustainability goals.

"In January 2020, we announced that Geotab had achieved its goal of becoming the first telematics company to achieve 2 million connected vehicles built on a single, open platform," said Geotab CEO Neil Cawse. "Two years later, despite the disruption of a global pandemic, we have reached another significant milestone by adding a further 1 million net new subscriptions. This exceptional growth speaks to the talent of our employees and partners, an always-on innovation mindset, and to a relentless focus on working with our customers over many years to solve their evolving transportation challenges."

Geotab has one of the largest data science teams in the industry, and with devices installed in 163 countries, the company processes approximately 55 billion data points a day and has advanced support for more than 9000 internal combustion engine makes and models and more than 250 electric vehicle makes and models – twice the number of any other fleet telematics company. Additional models are added daily. Geotab also offers an OEM telematics platform with a variety of industry-leading integration partners, and is rapidly expanding its list of offerings.

"With our world class talent and continuous commitment to research and development in hand, the opportunity — and responsibility — that Geotab has to help businesses and governments across the world leverage intelligent data insights to optimise their investments, and create safer, more sustainable and efficient communities is tremendous, and is where we will continue to focus our efforts as we scale," added Cawse.

As the global commercial telematics market continues to mature (US $34.79 billion [£29.54 billion] in 2020 to US$158.31 billion [£134.40 billion] by 2028), Geotab is well positioned in all global markets to help its customers navigate relevant issues and challenges in today's transportation industry, while providing trending and predictive insights to inform smart business planning.

* "Subscriber" refers to a single vehicle equipped with one or more telematic devices connected to Geotab's platform.

GBP values are based on the exchange rate of 1.00 USD = 0.85 GBP.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Hanna Corrente, Manager, Strategic Communications & Public Affairs, Geotab, hannacorrente@geotab.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883433/Geotab_Inc__Geotab_surpasses_3_million_subscribers_as_demand_for.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883434/Geotab_Inc__Geotab_surpasses_3_million_subscribers_as_demand_for.jpg

in Evidenza