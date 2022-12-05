Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:44 Mondiali 2022, Croazia batte Giappone ai rigori e va ai quarti

18:41 Pd, Mannheimer: "Da sondaggi Bonaccini in vantaggio su Schlein"

18:15 Enel festeggia 60 anni, Starace 'guardiamo a nostra storia e a nostro futuro'

17:54 Terremoto oggi in Umbria, scossa di magnitudo 3,7

17:47 Pelé ricoverato, la figlia: "Non è in fin di vita"

17:25 Influenza 2022, "verso picco più alto degli ultimi 15 anni"

17:07 Tetto al contante, Pos, evasione fiscale: cosa dicono i dati

17:03 Superbonus, Fazzolari: "Niente proroga, a lavoro su crediti"

16:55 'A testa alta', presentato a Palermo il CalendEsercito 2023

16:39 Riciclo organico, verso 3 mln ton di compost che torna alla terra

16:35 Russia, Putin firma il divieto di manifestare

16:25 World Soil Day, i servizi fondamentali di un suolo sano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GEP'S PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE GOES LIVE IN BPOST NV/SA, TRANSFORMING PROCUREMENT AT BELGIUM'S LEADING POSTAL & E-COMMERCE LOGISTICS OPERATOR

05 dicembre 2022 | 16.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CLARK, N.J., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP ®, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that the public company bpost group — Belgium's leading postal operator and a growing e-commerce logistics provider in Europe, North America and Asia — has selected, rolled out and started using GEP SOFTWARE , the industry's leading procurement and supply chain platform.

Headquartered in Belgium, with more than 36,000 employees and 4.3 billion euros (US$4.7 billion) in global revenue, bpost makes it easier to buy and sell online, thanks to its wide range of services for the whole e-commerce chain. The group supports businesses to expand their omni-commerce activities across the globe with astute end-to-end solutions and smart partnerships. It is using GEP SOFTWARE for digital transformation across the source-to-contract (S2C) process encompassing sourcing management, project management, contracts and supplier management to improve efficiencies and compliance across the tendering and contracting process.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART , recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE , the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

GEP SOFTWARE provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek CreeveyDirector, Public RelationsGEP Phone: +1 732-382-6565Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geps-procurement--supply-chain-software-goes-live-in-bpost-nvsa-transforming-procurement-at-belgiums-leading-postal--e-commerce-logistics-operator-301694747.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Altro ICT GEP's PROCUREMENT supply chain BELGIUM'S LEADING Postal supply chain SOFTWARE
Vedi anche
Salvini: "Ponte Stretto serve all'Italia" - Video
Lega, Salvini: "Congresso noi lo facciamo davvero, grande esercizio democrazia" - Video
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Non è più sufficiente"
News to go
Migranti, 4 dispersi a Lampedusa
News to go
Frana Ischia, riaprono le scuole ma non a Casamicciola
News to go
Bankitalia: "Senza reddito di cittadinanza un milione di poveri in più"
News to go
Volontariato, Mattarella: "Valore inestimabile"
News to go
Ospedali ed Rsa, Nas scoprono 165 operatori sanitari irregolari
News to go
Ucraina, ultime news: esplosioni in due aeroporti russi
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, Inghilterra ai quarti contro la Francia
News to go
Disoccupazione, Cgia: "Nel 2023 Roma, Napoli e Caserta le più colpite"
News sto go
Sciopero benzinai, stop dal 13 al 16 dicembre
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza