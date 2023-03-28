Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

GEP'S PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE SELECTED BY SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, THE LEADING MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, TO TRANSFORM SOURCE-TO-PAY AND DRIVE NEW VALUE

CLARK, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP® , a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Siemens Healthineers, one the world's leading medical technology companies, has selected GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry's premier procurement and supply chain software platform, following a competitive review.

Siemens Healthineers has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, with revenue of around €21.7 billion in 2022, and is pioneering the next generation of health care technology solutions. Siemens' Ultrasound division, headquartered in Washington state, U.S., will use GEP SOFTWARE to transform its indirect material source-to-pay process encompassing sourcing, spend analytics, supplier and inventory management, and accounts payable for all indirect procurement in the U.S.

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART™, recently named the world's best procurement software for the second year in a row, and GEP NEXXE™, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform. It enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients to drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility and actionable intelligence into all procurement, purchasing and supply chain functions while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive, and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users' fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data, and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle, Microsoft and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media ContactDerek CreeveyDirector, Public RelationsGEP Phone: +1 732-382-6565Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geps-procurement--supply-chain-software-selected-by-siemens-healthineers-the-leading-medical-technology-company-to-transform-source-to-pay-and-drive-new-value-301780999.html

