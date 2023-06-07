Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 13:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:47 Laparocele, uno degli inconvenienti della chirurgia addominale

11:53 Brescia, incidente in monopattino stanotte: morto un 39enne

11:37 Pippo Baudo compie 87 anni, il coro di Fiorello a Viva Rai2'- Video

11:37 Manageritalia e Assologistica, rinnovo contratto dirigenti imprese logistica portuali e aeroportuali

11:18 Innovatec e Fondazione Don Gnocchi insieme per una mobilità più inclusiva e sostenibile

11:00 Ascolti tv, 'Un marito sospetto' su Rai1 vince prime time

11:00 Frana sul Carega, crolla guglia dell''Omo': cambia lo skyline delle Piccole Dolomiti

10:56 Mirabeach, dal 17 giugno riapre la spiaggia più caraibica della Riviera romagnola

10:48 Diga Kakhovka distrutta, "è stata la Russia": la ricostruzione degli 007 Usa

10:34 Papa Francesco ricoverato al Gemelli, sarà sottoposto a un intervento chirurgico

10:13 Conte: "A Milano 211.000 studenti su 1.400.000 abitanti, sono il nostro tesoro"

10:10 Fisco, domani il Tax Freedom Day 2023: cosa cambia

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

German airspace powered by Rohde & Schwarz

07 giugno 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH and Rohde & Schwarz have successfully completed a nationwide radio modernization program with approx. 4000 air traffic control radios.

MUNICH, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rohde & Schwarz today announced the successful completion of the Radio Site Upgrade and Modernization (RASUM 8,33) program with DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH for all aircraft flying in German airspace. The program entails radio modernization, Germany-wide with approx. 4000 radios at nearly 100 radio sites, connected to the four large area control centers and 15 international airports operated by DFS.

The field-proven Rohde & Schwarz air traffic control (ATC) turnkey solution enables safe and efficient airspace operations.

"Having a partner like Rohde & Schwarz by our side throughout the entire project duration of multiple years is of great importance, as the company is very reliable. Their experts show the utmost technical understanding, and the company overall has an extraordinary depth of development, production and roll-out capability of turnkey systems," Verena Becker, DFS Project Manager RASUM 8,33, explains. "The communication with the trusting and supportive team, was always constructive and goal-oriented and made it a pleasure working with Rohde & Schwarz all the way from system design to implementation and commissioning."

Marius Münstermann, Vice President ATC at Rohde & Schwarz concludes: "Together, as a joint team, we mastered the high technical and operational requirements of the German airspace. As a technology leader with state-of-the-art turnkey solutions, the portfolio of Rohde & Schwarz features long service life, sustainability and high system availability and low probability of failure. This project is another example of collaboration in our decade-long and trusted partnership with DFS."

Established 90 years ago, Rohde & Schwarz has been committed to technical innovation. With its leading solutions and products, the technology company enables industry and government customers to ensure a safer and connected world.

Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com)

Press contact:

Europe (headquarters): Dennis-P. Merklinghaus (phone: +49 89 4129 15671; email: press@rohde-schwarz.com)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/german-airspace-powered-by-rohde--schwarz-301844702.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Turismo Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza successfully completed program software by Rohde & Schwarz
Vedi anche
News to go
Pnrr, monito Ocse: ritardi potrebbero ridurre crescita Pil
News to go
Distruzione diga, Zelensky lancia allarme: "Enorme chiazza di petrolio verso il Mar Nero"
News to go
Alimenti, in un anno sequestrate oltre 8mila tonnellate cibo irregolare
News to go
Pil, Istat alza le stime di crescita: +1,2% nel 2023
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Zuppi: "Cessate il fuoco non porterà a pace"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito nuovamente nel carcere di Sassari
News to go
Navi e aerei alla Colombia, indagati D'Alema e Profumo
News to go
Decreto Pa, Camera conferma fiducia al governo
News to go
Meloni in missione lampo in Tunisia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Decreto Pa, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Maltempo, nuovo nubifragio sulle Marche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza