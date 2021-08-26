Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 26 Agosto 2021
15:11
comunicato stampa

German Electric Vehicle Manufacturer, Next.e.GO, successfully closes $ 57 M Series C funding round

26 agosto 2021 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AACHEN, Germany, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the German Electric Vehicle manufacturer company producing affordable, purpose-built and sustainable urban electric vehicles based on its disruptive technologies and unique microfactory, announced today that its majority shareholder, nd Industrial Investments B.V., part of international private equity company nd Group B.V. has successfully closed a series C equity funding round of $ 57M for the company.

The funding round, participated by existing investors as well as new ones, enables e.GO to accelerate its effort in transforming the urban electromobility, by enhancing the production of its e.GO Life platform, driving the development of additional models and offering unique value adding features to the customers including the battery swap.

The funding round also highlights the investors' confidence in e.GO's successful trajectory and the progress it has made in becoming one of the only western independent Battery Electric Vehicle companies that are actually in production and delivering cars to customers.

"We are very pleased with the success of the Series C funding but, above that, with the vote of confidence from our investors. The team at e.GO is determined, more than ever, to drive the much-needed transformation to carbon-free urban mobility by offering an electric vehicle like no other." says Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board at Next.e.GO Mobile SE.

Next.e.GO Mobile SE

Next.e.GO Mobile SE, headquartered in Aachen, is a manufacturer of electric vehicles and sustainable mobility systems. Around 400 employees of Next.e.GO Mobile SE are working in agile teams on various cost-effective, particularly durable and sustainable electric vehicles for short-distance traffic.

ND Group B.V.

nd Group B.V. is a Private Equity and Holding company, headquartered in the Netherlands. Founded in 2008, the firm is primarily focused on EV, Alternative Energy, Fintech, HealthTech, Industrial assets and real estate.

Contact: Next.e.GO Mobile SEPublic RelationsLilienthalstraße 152074 Aachen                                                                                                                                         T +49 241 47574-227                                                                                                    presse@e-go-mobile.com

ND Group B.V.Public RelationsFlight Forum 8805657 DV Eindhoven, The NetherlandsPhone: +31 40 30 40 50 1press@nd.net

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1601751/Next_e_GO_Mobile_SE.jpg

in Evidenza