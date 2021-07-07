Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:08
Germany Boosts Enapter MW-Scale Electrolyser Rollout

07 luglio 2021 | 11.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Federal funding for Enapter and FH Münster bringing AEM Multicore to market faster in 2022

BERLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enapter has received a boost in the roll-out of its megawatt-class AEM Multicore Electrolysers: The German Ministry of Research has acknowledged the innovative potential of the AEM Multicore, awarding €5.6 Million in funding to Enapter and the Münster University of Applied Sciences (FH Münster) for its final development. Enapter is planning to introduce the ground-breaking AEM Multicore to the market in 2022 and has partnered with the FH Münster to this end.

Enapter Develops AEM Multicore, MW Electrolyser

Final development of the new model has started, further tapping into the innovative power of Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology – widely considered by scientists to be the most cost-efficient electrolysis technology. The AEM Multicore leverages AEM's cost advantage, pairing it with a strategically new approach: Instead of tailor-making electrolysers, Enapter will fit 440 mass-produced core modules into a complete system that produces ~450 kg of hydrogen per day.

"AEM electrolysis technology shows huge promise for enabling low-cost green hydrogen production. As Germany is the home of the AEM technology leader, we are pleased to help drive the launch of this innovation." – German Federal Research Minister Anja Karliczek.

Enapter is developing the AEM Multicore, while the FH Münster will support by testing the machines in its specially-developed "Application Lab". The Multicore's modular approach reduces development time and allows Enapter to offer systems for green hydrogen needs at any scale. Orders are now open for the system, which will be a lower-cost alternative to traditional MW-class electrolysers.

"Making a megawatt electrolyser modular also means it is enormously flexible. This makes it ideal for using intermittent renewable energy," explains Dr. Elmar Brügging, leader of the joint research project for the FH Münster. "Its multi-core approach also makes it extremely robust."

The development is ramping up at the same time as Enapter prepares for the autumn construction start of its "Enapter Campus" mass-production and R&D site in Saerbeck, Germany.

"This support from the federal government will drive the development of our megawatt-scale green hydrogen solution forward immensely," says Sebastian-Justus Schmidt, Chairman of Enapter AG. "We are thankful for the recognition of the role AEM Electrolysers can play in cutting green hydrogen costs and scaling up production – it's an urgent task to tackle."

Download the Enapter press kit here 

About Enapter Enapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly-efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost, plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems are used in 36 countries, in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications. Enapter has offices in Italy, Germany, Thailand and Russia. Learn more at https://www.enapter.com/.

Contact Andrea Spiegl: aspiegl@enapter.com (+49 30 92 100 81 35) 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1558511/Enapter_AEM_Multicore.jpgLogo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312105/Enapter_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Federal funding for Enapter FH Münster bringing AEM Multicore to market faster
