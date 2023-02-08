Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
comunicato stampa

Gerresheimer and Corning announce joint venture to meet growing demand for Velocity® Vials, accelerating the delivery of lifesaving treatments

08 febbraio 2023 | 10.14
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer AG, the leading global provider of healthcare, beauty, and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech, and cosmetics, today announced a joint venture with Corning Incorporated, a leading innovator in materials science and manufacturing, to increase global access to the Velocity® Vial technology platform, addressing the need for a high-quality and cost-effective injectable drug filling process.

"As the leading solution provider for the pharma and biotech industry, Gerresheimer is dedicated to offering our customers best-in-class solutions to the industry's toughest challenges," said Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, Member of the Management Board of Gerresheimer AG. "By expanding our long-standing relationship with Corning, we add another integrated solution to deliver value for our customers. Our market-leading position in vials is further strengthened by this innovative vial technology. In combination with our Gx Pharma Plus, Gx Elite glass vials or Gx RTF solution, we can meet the highest quality standards."

Velocity Vials can improve filling-line efficiency by up to 50% as a drop-in solution, thereby lowering costs while improving quality and providing a streamlined regulatory process. Compared with conventional vials, Velocity Vials can also protect against damage that could lead to particles, breaks, and cracks.

"Over the past two years, we've seen first-hand how vital Corning Velocity Vials have been to improving pharmaceutical-manufacturing performance and quality. Now, Corning is expanding access to Velocity Vials by partnering with Gerresheimer to co-manufacture and sell the product," said Brendan Mosher, vice president and general manager of Corning Pharmaceutical Technologies. "The new model expands Velocity's manufacturing footprint, localizes its supply chains, and gives customers the option to purchase directly from Corning or Gerresheimer. We are excited to welcome Gerresheimer as the first partner to join the Velocity Vial technology platform."

Contact pressUeli UtzingerT +49 211 6181-345ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gerresheimer-and-corning-announce-joint-venture-to-meet-growing-demand-for-velocity-vials-accelerating-the-delivery-of-lifesaving-treatments-301741733.html

