Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 12:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:16 West Nile, 74enne muore a Reggio Emilia

12:08 Berlusconi: "Con noi al governo sentenze assoluzione I e II grado non appellabili"

11:58 "Covid oggi malattia gestibile, in autunno vaccini bivalenti a fragili"

11:43 Covid oggi Italia, ricoveri ancora in calo: -13,7% in 7 giorni

11:32 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Ecco cosa significa il mio Credo"

11:26 Covid oggi Toscana 1.800 contagi e 14 morti: bollettino 17 agosto

11:20 Elezioni 2022, Rai: il 7 e 15 settembre confronti tv tra leader

10:56 Wta Cincinnati, Serena Williams fuori all'esordio contro Emma Raducanu

10:50 Elezioni 2022, Calenda: "Il nostro programma partirà dal Pnrr"

10:46 Cristiano Ronaldo: "Tante bugie sul mio futuro, presto saprete la verità"

10:41 Arabia Saudita, studentessa condannata a 34 anni per aver usato Twitter

10:32 Morto Wolfgang Petersen, regista di 'Troy' e 'La storia infinita'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Gerresheimer and Zollner enter into a strategic partnership for electronically controlled medtech systems from a single source

17 agosto 2022 | 10.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and ZANDT, Germany, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer AG and Zollner Elektronik AG are pooling their market-leading pharmaceutical and medical technology expertise under a strategic partnership. Starting immediately, they will offer pharmaceutical, healthcare and biotech companies their conceptual design, development and manufacturing capacities for drug delivery and medical technology systems, including complete electronics, from one single source. Gerresheimer serves as the central point of contact for customers. The market-leading partners combine the expertise of Gerresheimer in innovative devices for the administration of medicines and medical technology systems with the globally established electronics expertise of Zollner. Together they want to further develop their expertise in the healthcare sector and open up new markets.

With this strategic partnership, Gerresheimer and Zollner are counting on the global trend toward electronic, digitally controllable and connected drug delivery and diagnostic systems. These include insulin pens, inhalators, like for people suffering with asthma, Point-of-Care systems and medicine pumps. The demand for medical and pharmaceutical devices with electronic components mostly for the treatment of chronic illnesses will significantly increase in coming years. According to studies, the market for digital and connected solutions for the treatment of diabetes alone is expected to grow to around EUR 11bn by 2025.

Zollner Elektronik AG is one of the world's largest manufacturing service providers for electronic and mechatronic components (Electronic Manufacturing Services or EMS). It generated revenues of around 1.9 billion Euros with just over 12,000 employees at 23 locations in Germany and abroad, 18.3% of that in the area of Healthcare & Life Sciences.

"The future belongs to digital treatment support with electronic systems and connected platforms," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "The partnership with Zollner helps us provide our pharma customers with innovative one-stop medtech solutions. For patients, using these solutions means better treatment and enhanced quality of life. At the same time, the healthcare system also benefits by way of permanently reduced treatment costs." 

"Digitalization of medical devices is advancing at a very fast tempo. At Zollner, we are happy to have found an ideal partner in Gerresheimer for the expansion of our successful Healthcare & Life Sciences efforts," says Markus Aschenbrenner, Managing Board Member at Zollner. "Together we will expand access to existing markets, exploit new growth markets and support our mutual customers along the entire life cycle of the products."

Zollner and Gerresheimer have collected much cooperation experience in numerous projects. The electronics specialist in Zandt already supplies Duesseldorf-based Gerresheimer with components and assemblies for medicine pumps in Parkinson's therapy. Gerresheimer and Zollner are now further developing this cooperation and will act as equal partners for the healthcare system of the future. Through the integration of concept design, development and manufacturing, the products of both sides can be brought to market faster and more efficiently. Also gained is permanent, secure access to electronic components. The cooperation initially covers the development of inhalers for chronic lung disease sufferers, autoinjectors, ophthalmology systems and drug pumps, as well as contract manufacturing for these and similar devices.

Press Contact (Gerresheimer AG): Ueli UtzingerGroup Senior Director of Communication & Marketing +41 79 400 86 40 ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza perizia expertise medical technology expertise under source
Vedi anche
News to go
Europei Atletica, Jacobs oro nei 100 metri
News to go
Parlamentarie M5S, record di partecipazione
News to go
Ferragosto, controlli Nas nelle case di riposo
News to go
Wikileaks, avvocati di Julian Assange fanno causa alla Cia
News to go
Gas Russia, Germania in allarme: "Rischio razionamenti in inverno"
News to go
Afghanistan, Save the Children: "Negati i diritti dei bambini"
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, Kiev: "In caso emergenza centrale 400mila evacuati"
News to go
Usa, legale Trump: "Non sappiamo quali documenti abbia preso l'Fbi"
News to go
Madonna compie 64 anni, festa in Italia per la regina del pop
News to go
Etna, turista francese ferita in escursione: soccorsa da Gdf
News to go
Elba, Paola Micalizio in buone condizioni
News to go
Piero Angela, oggi i funerali: folla in Campidoglio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza