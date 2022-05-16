Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:43
comunicato stampa

Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets boosting capacities in India

16 maggio 2022 | 11.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 

 

DUESSELDORF, Germany and KOSAMBA, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer has significantly ramped up its glass and plastic production capacities in India to satisfy its global pharma customer needs. A new modern plant to produce high quality plastic containers and closures was built at the Kosamba site, and glass production received a new state-of-the-art and sustainable furnace technology. This is in line with the company's formula G growth strategy.

By adding capacities in India, Gerresheimer executes on its growth strategy in Emerging Markets addressing the global mega trend for increasing health care access in these markets and the rising demand for vaccination. Being a leading partner for global pharma and healthcare customers, Gerresheimer already operates in India. The new production capabilities combine the company's know how and network in glass and plastic, offering solutions alongside the broad Gerresheimer portfolio. 

"With our outstanding portfolio in pharma and healthcare solutions, Gerresheimer is contributing to the health and well-being of millions of patients worldwide. India is one of the strongest growing country within the Emerging Markets and a core market of large global pharma companies", CEO Dietmar Siemssen said. "Our new facilities in India are another important step to serve global pharma customers locally as a one stop shop – with the highest quality and availability." 

Gerresheimer follows a clear roadmap for further global capacity increases alongside its holistic capital allocation process. The capacity increase in India is part of Gerresheimer's investment program to sharpen the company's growth and return profile. Over the previous two years, the company invested a double digit million Euro amount into new furnaces in Kosamba with the latest glass melting technology.

The new state of the art furnace is equipped with newest production machines also having most sensitive inspection equipment following the Gerresheimer molded glass production standards. With this technology, the company will substantially enhance its product quality. New lines for glass injection vials as well as solid plastic dosages, closures and security systems have also been ramped up.

Further enhancing Gerresheimer's local production and sales footprint in Emerging Markets is part of the company's regional expansion plans. With that, Gerresheimer is well positioned for being global partner for pharma solutions and platforms.

Contact PressUeli UtzingerGroup Senior Director Marketing & CommunicationT +41 79 400 86 40ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Contact Investor RelationsCarolin NadiloCorporate Senior Director Investor RelationsT +49 211 6181-220carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com

About Gerresheimer 

Gerresheimer is the global partner for pharmaceutics, biotech, healthcare, and cosmetics with a very broad product range for pharmaceutical and cosmetic packaging solutions and drug delivery systems. The company is an innovative solution provider from concept to delivery of the end product. Gerresheimer achieves its ambitious goals through a high level of innovative strength, industrial competence and concentration on quality and customer focus. In developing innovative and sustainable solutions, Gerresheimer relies on a comprehensive international network with numerous innovation and production centers in Europe, America and Asia. Gerresheimer produces close to its customers worldwide with around 10,000 employees and generated annual revenues in 2021 of around EUR 1.5b. With its products and solutions, Gerresheimer plays an essential role in people's health and well-being.

 

 

