Martedì 09 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 10:00
comunicato stampa

Gerresheimer invests up to 94 million Dollar in US production facility

09 agosto 2022 | 07.01
MORGANTON, N.C., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare & beauty solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmetics, today announced investments to rapidly expand its manufacturing, supply and logistics capability for glass vials in the U.S. The project will be supported by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) with contracting support from the Department of Defense (DOD). It will expand Gerresheimer's capacity by new vial forming lines, including dimensional inspection, annealing, cosmetic inspection and packaging. BARDA has agreed to provide up to approximately 66 million US-Dollar to Gerresheimer AG for this project. The investment is part of Gerresheimer's global expansion plan and follows its formula G strategy process.

Under the agreement, Gerresheimer will increase its annual production capacity in Morganton, NC with interchangeable Type 1 vials (glass borosilicate and/or aluminosilicate) and Gx Elite Glass Vials capability. BARDA's financing, with contracting support from the DOD's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) and the Army Contracting Command (ACC), will strengthen the capabilities in the U.S. to respond to current and future public health emergencies. The vials can be used in vaccination campaigns against infectious diseases, such as COVID-19 and others. This expansion of the facility will further strengthen Gerresheimer's leading market position in best-in-class elite vials.

"Gerresheimer is honored to support the U.S. government in strengthening its pharmaceutical supply chain for current and future healthcare emergencies," said Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG. "The agreement confirms our role as a supplier of system critical products, such as pharmaceutical primary packaging solutions and drug delivery systems for the healthcare sector. This investment follows our strategy process formula G and accelerates our growth in this important market," he added.

As part of the project, the existing facility in North Carolina will be enlarged by the installation of new vial forming lines and a new warehouse. As the investment will lead to an increase in the number of people employed, new offices will also be part of the expansion plan.

The company is committed to sourcing the vast majority of its raw materials from U.S. domestic suppliers in order to enhance the levels of responsiveness, dependability, quality and domestic supply chain integration. Gerresheimer is furthermore incorporating sustainable design principles to implement energy efficiency measures, comply with storm water management requirements and reduce waste for the upgrades and expansion.

Contact PressUeli UtzingerGroup Senior Director Marketing & CommunicationT +49 211 6181-250    ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Contact Investor RelationsCarolin NadiloCorporate Senior Director Investor RelationsT +49 211 6181-220carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com

in Evidenza