Lunedì 04 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:46
comunicato stampa

Gerresheimer signs new credit facility in the amount of 150 million Euro

04 luglio 2022
LETTURA: 1 minuti

DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  Gerresheimer has reached another milestone in the realization of its financing strategy by signing a revolving credit facility in the amount of EUR 150m. This refinancing is part of Gerresheimer's financial program to support the successful transformation of the company into a solution provider and system integrator with profitable, sustainable growth.

After successfully issuing a promissory loan in the amount of EUR 150m in November 2021 as a first step, Gerresheimer finalized now a revolving three-year credit facility of EUR 150m as a second step to secure prematurely to repay tranches from promissory loan in the amount of EUR 306m due later in 2022. Overall, the refinancing provides slightly better conditions and higher flexibility than the promissory loan due.

"The successful early refinancing of our promissory loan proves once again the attractiveness of our resilient business particularly in challenging market environments" said Dr. Bernd Metzner, CFO of Gerresheimer. "We remain firmly on a course of profitable, sustainable growth."

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Contact PressUeli UtzingerGroup Senior Director Marketing & CommunicationsT: +49 211 6181 250ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Contact Investor RelationsCarolin NadiloCorporate Senior Director Investor Relations+49 211 6181 220carolin.nadilo@gerresheimer.com

in Evidenza