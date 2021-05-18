GES Launches Visit GO! by GES(SM)

Ground-breaking, global access control technology was first implemented at the recent London Mayoral Elections

COVENTRY, England, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GES is excited to launch Visit GO! by GES℠, a groundbreaking, global application to enable the safe return of live events. Visit GO! allows organizers and venues to confidently welcome individuals to their premises, with the knowledge that they have received either a negative COVID-19 test or have been vaccinated. Visit GO! was first implemented at the recent London Mayoral Elections in London on May 11, 2021.

This verification is accomplished by using GES' proprietary access control technology, an easy-to use, mobile-friendly and progressive web application. "Working with organisers and venue clients, we understood the urgent need to verify the vaccination status or test results to allow for safe openings of live events. Visit GO! realises this by connecting the health state with an attendee's badge. An additional advantage is that attendees can be tested before arriving at the event, reducing the number of onsite tests required," said Gerard Conway, Director, Event Intelligence at GES EMEA.

Speaking on its implementation at the London Mayoral Elections, EMEA Exhibitions Head of Health and Safety, Paul Ormsby said, "With this technology, we're not only exceeding our duty of care to employees but helping to ensure a safe environment for all. At London Mayoral Elections, Visit GO! validated the test results of GES personnel and our partners. Visit GO! delivered a quick and seamless safety measure and provided much needed reassurance to all participants during this important event."

Visit GO! allows venues and visitors to return to physical environments safely, being reassured that participants have either received a negative COVID-19 test result or have been vaccinated within a given timeframe, defined by their regional/local/country policy. This easy-to-use application utilizes a progressive web technology, bypassing the need to download and can be used on any smart device via a URL. The application is compatible with a wide range of test vendors and health agencies globally. Visit GO! seamlessly integrates with the Visit by GES event platform. To learn more and watch our video, please go to visitbyges.com.

About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global experiential marketing and logistics partner for the exhibition and convention industry. GES offers the right blend of experience, fresh ideas, deep industry knowledge along with strategic insight. GES' award-winning service, coupled with accommodations, event technology and innovative tools help you optimize your event - making all aspects of planning and execution simple and worry free. Our passionate team of highly skilled experts work side-by-side with clients to deliver impactful, creative, and data-driven solutions across experiential marketing to capture the full value of your shows. GES partners with leading brands and shows and has been recognized with many prestigious industry awards. For more information visit www.ges.com.

Contact:

GES Otilia Ayats-Mas 214.808.2654 oayatsmas@ges.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458943/global_experience_specialists_logo.jpg