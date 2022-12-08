Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:53
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:57 Covid oggi Lazio, 3.153 contagi e 3 morti: a Roma 1.640 casi

14:50 Covid oggi Sardegna, 339 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 8 dicembre

14:43 Chi è Brittney Griner, la stella del basket Usa liberata dalla Russia

14:21 Russia, liberata Brittney Griner. Biden: "Sta bene, torna a casa"

14:03 Maltempo nel Lazio, domani allerta meteo gialla

13:45 Chi è Luis Enrique, l'hombre vertical che lascia la guida della Spagna

13:45 Guerra Ucraina, Russia: "Se Kiev vuole può finire domani"

13:38 Anche Chef Rubio tra i denunciati da Liliana Segre

13:21 Fisco, Italia resta prima nell'Ue per Iva non riscossa

13:10 Qatar 2022, Luis Enrique non è più il ct della Spagna

12:49 Frana Ischia, Elemosiniere del Papa benedice le bare delle vittime

12:32 Grecia, attentato a Schlein: anarchici rivendicano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Get a Unique Travel Experience with FindGuide

08 dicembre 2022 | 12.51
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Download an app to arrange tours with local guides and feel the true spirit of your destinations

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FindGuide, a new platform that connects local guides with travelers worldwide, has launched its app for travelers on both Apple's iOS app store and Google's Android Play Store. Now tourists can find, contact, and create exclusive tours with local guides anywhere in the world without leaving the app or going through a third party.

Today's "modern holiday packages" have diminished the joys of exploring history and cultures when traveling far from home. People now miss the best part of vacationing: going on adventures with locals who take you to thrilling locations and inspire you with their stories.

FindGuide was created to make private tours simple, accessible, and interesting for everyone, regardless of age, orientation, background, and views.  The FindGuide App offers access to hundreds of local guides across more than 100 cities worldwide, including those in Europe, North & South America, Southeast Asia and more.

Available in 5 major languages, it has intuitive in-app navigation with a beautiful interface that makes the tour-creation process fast and seamless. The FindGuide App also offers the creation of your personal walking tours and vehicle tours and gives you recommendations on the best spots with local cuisine.

Travelers just have to download the app, choose their destination and travel dates, and set their preferences. They can pick from a selection of local guides or wait for a guide to contact them.

All local guides on FindGuide are experienced and have their own unique take on their city tours. And for more conservative travelers, FindGuide has highly qualified veteran guides with certificates.

Get the FindGuide app now and let your vacation become more than just a trip

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964504/FindGuide.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1964473/FindGuide_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/get-a-unique-travel-experience-with-findguide-301698190.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN57262 en US Turismo ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza download an app download app applicativo
Vedi anche
News to go
Time, Zelensky 'Persona dell'anno' 2022
News to go
Covid, Cina annuncia stop a misure più drastiche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Putin: "Ci difenderemo con ogni mezzo"
News to go
Mattarella in Bocconi per saluto a Monti: "La Repubblica gli è grata"
News to go
Meteo, pioggia e neve per il ponte dell'Immacolata
News to go
Germania, sospetto golpe: 25 arresti
News to go
Manovra 2023, Landini: "Da risposte Meloni profonde distanze"
News to go
Cagliari, sequestrati 748 kg di fuochi d'artificio: una denuncia
News to go
Test di Medicina 2023, le date
News to go
Migranti, nel 2022 da nuova rotta balcanica danubiana +203,78% arrivi
News to go
Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Russia vuole congelare conflitto per preparare nuova offensiva"
News to go
Minacce social a premier Meloni, identificato autore
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza