Mercoledì 14 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:26
GFI Software's MSP Partner Program Named Best Program of the Year

GFI Software was the only IT Solution Channel Partner shortlisted in 4 categories in the prestigious MSP Innovation Awards Europe

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GFI Software, the global leader in software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announced today that Channel Partner Insight Network, a brand of The Channel Company EMEA, recognized GFI Software with the highly coveted Best Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program award during the MSP Innovation Awards Europe 2023. This recognition validates GFI Software's investment in empowering and supporting its global network of thousands of distributor and reseller partners.

Out of all the nominees, GFI Software was the only channel partner shortlisted in an impressive four categories for the MSP Innovation Awards. These categories included Best MSP Partner Program, which GFI won, Best Vendor For MDF Support, Best Vendor Security Offering, and Best Vendor for Partner Growth Enablement. Recognition in these competitive categories exemplifies GFI Software's comprehensive approach to delivering exceptional value and support to its MSP community.

"The GFI team is proud to receive the Best MSP Partner Program award at the MSP Innovation Awards Europe 2023," said Eric Vaughan, GFI Software's CEO. "Managed Service Providers are growing dramatically as SMBs shift to full-service providers to streamline their operations. At GFI, we are focused on delivering more software, support, and technology to provide MSPs with what they need to achieve their business goals and scale their growth. We are grateful for the trust and confidence our partners have placed in us and will continue to innovate and invest in their success."

Reflecting the core values of the MSP Innovation Awards, the GFI MSP Partner Program is designed to fuel growth and innovation. With a 100% channel model, a strong incentive program that includes a creative Marketing Development Fund (MDF), and hands-on enablement, GFI Software empowers its partners to serve their customers no matter where they are in the world.

GFI Software's recognition highlights its commitment to continuously developing cutting-edge IT solutions. This commitment shines through in the launch of GFI AppManager, a brand-new product that provides MSPs with a unified dashboard for comprehensive IT management.

GFI AppManager brings together all customers and all products on one single screen - including those from other vendors. Thanks to its open API, this single pane of glass solution is fully extensible and can include also non-GFI products. GFI AppManager is specifically tailored to help MSPs grow and manage more, with fewer resources, and is changing the industry with this unique approach.

GFI Software has also unveiled a new, purpose-built security offering for MSPs: Firewall As a Service (FWaaS). Built on the robust foundations of GFI KerioControl's advanced firewall and unified threat management features, FWaaS offers enhanced flexibility, a new billing model, and additional central management capabilities - an ideal solution for MSPs navigating today's complex security landscape. This drive to meet new challenges was recognized when GFI Software was nominated for the Best Vendor Security Offering, showing GFI Software's unwavering focus on leading the industry forward.

To learn more about GFI Software's MSP Partner Program and its innovative IT solutions, visit the Company's website at gfi.com/msp.

The MSP Innovation Award Europe, organized by Channel Partner Insight, is designed to recognize outstanding European channel players and vendors who have demonstrated innovation, excellence, and impact in the MSP industry. This independent award program showcases the latest thinking, solutions, and growth in the European channel over the past year.

GFI Software develops business-essential software for small and medium-sized businesses. 40,000+ customers choose GFI Software solutions for their network management and performance, security, and collaboration applications. GFI Software is available through thousands of dedicated partners worldwide. For more information, visit gfi.com.

For Media Inquiriesmedia@gfi.com

For Business Inquiriessales@gfi.com

Follow UsLinkedIn / Twitter / Facebook

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888529/GFI_Software_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gfi-softwares-msp-partner-program-named-best-program-of-the-year-301850696.html

in Evidenza