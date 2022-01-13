Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 13 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 20:35
comunicato stampa

GHM Group to focus increasingly on digital technologies and international partnerships

13 gennaio 2022 | 19.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Refocus with new main shareholder / Growing application and sales opportunities for GHM products in renewable energies

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 

After the investment company GENUI acquired a majority stake in GHM Group, the measurement and control technology company is refocusing itself: With the support of its entrepreneurial main shareholder, the GHM Group will focus its know-how and the associated product range of applications for industry and the environment as well as handheld devices for measurement and control technology more strongly on digital technologies. Furthermore, the company will continue to expand its international footprint and increase its cooperation with partner companies – especially in Europe, but also in Asia.

The GHM Group was founded as a leading specialist in industrial measurement technology and is now also a proven supplier of measurement systems in renewable energy through wind power and photovoltaics, supporting the increase in energy efficiency and thus performance.

"With GENUI, we are now in a position to exploit our full potential in the field of environmental measurement technology", says CEO Dr. Axel Lamprecht. "In our portfolio, we have state-of-the-art measurement technology for wind, temperature, humidity as well as sound emissions and gas concentrations. These are all application areas and markets that are growing sustainably due to the steadily increasing demand for regenerative energy sources, thus also expanding the application and sales opportunities for GHM products – in addition to our strong base in the traditional industrial markets."

To advance these developments, sustainable organizational and financial structures as well as willingness to invest, enabled by the new main shareholder, are important. Furthermore, the new shareholder structure also provides GHM Group with the opportunity for targeted inorganic growth: "We are pleased to now take the next step with GENUI and, as GHM Group, we are also interested in acquisitions in this respect ", says Dr. Axel Lamprecht.

With GENUI, the GHM Group can also draw on the expertise of GENUI Entrepreneur Hartmut Jenner, CEO of Kärcher, the world market leader for cleaning systems, and Dr. Christian Rolfs, long-standing CEO of Festool, the world's leading manufacturer of power and pneumatic tools. Among other contributions, both add extensive experience in the professionalization and digitization of production and sales processes, from which GHM Group can now also benefit within its already initiated change process. 

Inquiries | Contact:

KETANO GmbH Stephan ClausenTel.: +49 30 28484815 e-mail: clausen@ketano.de

GHM Messtechnik GmbH I GHM GROUP CORPORATETenter Weg 2-8 | 42897 Remscheid | GERMANYTel. +49 2191 9672-0 | E-Mail marketing@ghm-messtechnik.de www.ghm-group.de

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
