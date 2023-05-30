Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:16 Amadeus chiama Fiorello in diretta: "Sanremo? Stiamo lavorando in serenità"

10:07 Torino, incendio nel quartiere Aurora: 8 persone evacuate

10:02 Finale Siviglia-Roma, cresce l'attesa: dove vederla in tv e streaming

09:52 Comunali 2023 Sicilia, 4 capoluoghi al voto: news sui risultati

09:24 Carburanti, prezzi stabili per benzina e diesel

09:12 Scontri in Kosovo, feriti 11 soldati italiani. Tajani: "Non sono gravi"

08:57 Cina ha inviato nello spazio il suo primo astronauta civile

08:41 Maltempo non molla, tanti temporali per tutta la settimana: previsioni meteo

08:20 Miami vince gara 7 a Boston, Heat in finale con Denver

07:55 Florida, sparatoria a Hollywood Beach: 9 feriti

07:33 'Ndrangheta, sgominato traffico internazionale di droga: 41 arresti

07:26 Bergamo, preparava attentato incendiario: fermato minore sostenitore Isis

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GIGABYTE Advances to COMPUTEX with Innovative Technology Products and Excellence in Design

30 maggio 2023 | 03.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, is bringing its latest consumer products and innovations from its AORUS gaming family and the creator-focused AERO lineup to COMPUTEX, the highly anticipated global technology event that takes place from May 30 to June 2, 2023, in Taipei. GIGABYTE showcases its latest tech innovations, DIY-friendly designs, and newest products while also creating an ultimate 4K gaming area in AORUSVERSE to deliver an exceptional gaming experience.

Among the highlights are the innovative Bionic cooling design integrated into the Shark Fans on the highly acclaimed AORUS GeForce RTX™ 40 series graphics cards, engineered to significantly reduce fan noise and increase air pressure. The AORUS 17X laptop features the next-gen WINDFORCE Infinity technology that keeps the WASD area and touchpad at low temperatures for better ergonomics, while the precision-crafted AERO 16 OLED utilizes top-tier CNC milling technology. Last but not least, the brand-new AORUS 16, a 16:10 gaming laptop, is one of the first on the gaming market that pairs with a gallium nitride power adaptor. This showcases not only GIGABYTE's pioneering devotion to power efficiency but also its commitment to innovation.

Designed with gamers in mind, AORUS's DIY-friendly design is applied to diverse product lines. Besides cutting-edge power and thermal management to ensure optimal overclocking performance, the EZ-Latch designs on AORUS motherboards simplify the PC building process, enabling quick and hassle-free installations. Integrated LCD screens on the AORUS graphics cards, PSUs, and CPU coolers provide users with a convenient way to customize builds and monitor performance in real time. Visitors will be impressed by the groundbreaking Cable Stealth design on Stealth 500 DIY Kit, which sets new standards in cable management, and the highly-adaptive Arm Edition gaming monitors designed to enhance ergonomics and user experience. Moreover, GIGABYTE creates an awe-inspiring 4K gaming experience by combining PC modding with a triple M32UC gaming monitor configuration, providing the ultimate level of immersion. Besides, the 48-inch FO48U 4K gaming monitor aims to elevate home console gaming to the next level.

Apart from featuring a collection of innovative and exquisite-crafted products from all product lines honored with global awards, GIGABYTE also showcases the up-to-date Intel® Z790 series motherboards, NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti series graphics cards, and AMD Radeon RX 7600 graphics card at COMPUTEX 2023. For more information, please visit: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_COMPUTEX_2023

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2077965/GIGABYTE_Advances_COMPUTEX_Innovative_Technology_Products_Excellence_Design.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-advances-to-computex-with-innovative-technology-products-and-excellence-in-design-301826211.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro world's leading computer brand GIGABYTE showcases its Computex GIGABYTE Advances
Vedi anche
News to go
Ponte 2 giugno, 15 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Uganda, firmata legge contro omosessuali
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, martedì Mattarella nelle zone colpite
News to go
Spazio, la Cina vuole sbarcare sulla Luna
News to go
Verbania, sequestrata pista cicloturismo su Monte Rosa
News to go
Ucraina, intelligence: "Non mancherà risposta ad attacchi di oggi"
News to go
Covid, procura Brescia chiede archiviazione per Conte e Speranza
News to go
Papa consegna premio Paolo VI a Mattarella
News to go
Spagna, Sanchez convoca elezioni anticipate il 23 luglio
News to go
Incidente sul Lago Maggiore, barca si ribalta per maltempo: aperta inchiesta
News to go
Abbiategrasso, prof aggredita a scuola da studente: non è grave
News to go
Turchia, Erdogan confermato presidente fino al 2028
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza