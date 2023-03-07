Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 00:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:01 Ucraina, Orsini: "Guerra finirà con cessione territori a Russia"

22:05 Belpietro: "La Verità acquisita dagli Angelucci? Non è vero"

21:53 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 7 marzo 2023

21:16 Naufragio Crotone, quarto scafista arrestato in Austria

20:48 Conference League, Lazio-Az 1-2 in andata ottavi di finale

20:48 Pioli: "Stanno tutti bene, anche Giroud può giocare dall'inizio"

20:32 8 marzo, donne in equilibrio fra carovita e rinunce: cambiate le abitudini di spesa

20:31 Naufragio Crotone, Palazzo Chigi: "Tragedia provocata da crimine scafisti"

20:09 Feltri: "Se Fini dice il vero su casa Montecarlo è stato ingenuo, ma non fetente"

19:42 La denuncia di un parente: "Quando i rimpatri in Afghanistan?"

19:19 Chi era il soldato ucciso per aver gridato 'Gloria all'Ucraina'

19:12 Latina, uomo ucciso e donna ferita: carabiniere si costituisce

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GIGABYTE AERO 2023 Laptops Now Available for Creatives, Delivering a Full Spectrum of Features to Light Up Your Creativity

07 marzo 2023 | 18.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE AERO 16 OLED and AERO 14 OLED are now available for purchase. These next-generation creator laptops are designed for both content creators and creative pros, with the latest 13th-gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 40 Series Laptop GPUs that reduce 3D rendering time from 2.5 hours to just 10 minutes. They also feature a stunning display with exceptional color accuracy and creation-focused designs, all in a slim and portable package for an optimized creative experience anytime, anywhere.

The outstanding display is what sets AERO apart from the vast array of creator laptops. The displays on the AERO 16 OLED and AERO 14 OLED are factory-calibrated with X-Rite™ 2.0 and validated by Pantone® for precise colors right out of the box. With a Delta E value of less than 1, these laptops feature the smallest color difference and offer the most color-accurate displays among others. The AERO 16 OLED comes in a stunning 4K UHD+ resolution, while the AERO 14 OLED boasts 2.8K QHD+ resolution, both with a 16:10 aspect ratio that provides ample screen space for improved productivity. Both laptops have been certified by TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® and feature low blue light certification, allowing creative professionals to work comfortably for extended periods while maintaining color accuracy.

The AERO 16 OLED and AERO 14 OLED have also received significant upgrades in terms of performance, with the latest 13th-gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs now included. NVIDIA Studio certification further ensures that the laptops have been optimized for stability and performance, providing seamless support for widely used creative software.

Both laptops come in a sleek design, featuring a durable and ultra-thin aluminum alloy body crafted by CNC milling process. The AERO 14 OLED is particularly slender and featherweight, measuring just 1.49kg, making it a convenient option for creative individuals on the go. The patented iridescent LOGO and the water-repellent, anti-fingerprint glass touchpads add a contemporary touch to these technologically advanced laptop pairs.

Let every color count with the 2023 AERO creator laptops, now available for purchase. For more product information, please visit https://bit.ly/AERO_laptop

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2008523/GIGABYTE_AERO_2023_Laptops_Now_Available_for_Creatives__Delivering_a_Full_Spectr_ID_557ca2d3ef42.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-aero-2023-laptops-now-available-for-creatives-delivering-a-full-spectrum-of-features-to-light-up-your-creativity-301764373.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza stunning display gigabyte AERO 16 OLED exceptional color accuracy NVIDIA GeForce
Vedi anche
News to go
8 marzo 2023, sciopero generale
News to go
Net-Zero, il piano industriale Ue
News to go
Giancarlo Giannini riceve la stella sulla Walk of Fame
News ro go
Meloni: "Essere sempre sottovalutate è un grande vantaggio"
News to go
Migranti, Piantedosi: "Falsità dire che governo impedisce soccorsi"
News to go
Roma, scontro tra ultraleggeri: morti i piloti
Al Bano: "Putin? Canto per il popolo russo e lui è russo..." - Video
Bianca Balti a Belve: "Ho subìto uno stupro a 18 anni" - Video
News to go
Caso Cospito, anarchico trasferito di nuovo in ospedale
News to go
Pirateria agroalimentare, Gdf sequestra 382 tonnellate di cereali
News to go
Bonus vacanze, sul sito dell'Inps i moduli per presentare domanda
News to go
Naufragio migranti Crotone, oggi Piantedosi riferisce alla Camera
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza