Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 20 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:12 Covid Abruzzo, oggi 45 contagi: dati e news 20 luglio

16:58 Green Pass, direttore Caffé Rosati: "Pura follia, che titolo abbiamo per controllare?"

16:58 Covid, Speranza: "E' ancora presente, contagi in crescita"

16:52 Green Pass, gestore Caffé Greco: "Durissimo colpo, non c'è tregua"

16:50 Variante Delta, balzo contagi in Francia: "Siamo entrati nella quarta ondata"

16:47 Antonio Rossi ricoverato per infarto, condizioni stabili

16:45 Covid, Ema avvia procedura di valutazione per vaccino Sanofi

16:28 Rai, verso Soldi presidente: partiti al lavoro su compensazioni

16:27 "Gazidis ha un tumore alla gola", l'annuncio del Milan

16:17 Covid, Zaia: "No vax non può fare il medico"

15:52 Covid oggi Lazio: 681 contagi, a Roma 557. Bollettino 20 luglio

15:31 Giornalisti, Ue: "In Italia preoccupano attacchi, intimidazioni e minacce morte"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

GIGABYTE AERO Laptops Thrill Content Creators with Complete Package

20 luglio 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digital age, everyone is a content creator. The digital content created from anywhere around the world has now become our main source of entertainment and information. Laptops have also become a crucial part of a content creator's lifestyle, providing performance on the go in the age of instant updates. At the same time, creators are looking for powerful laptops that can do it all, from editing videos at 4K resolution to broadcasting live streams for the world to see.

GIGABYTE AERO Laptops Thrill Content Creators with Complete Package

The GIGABYTE AERO series laptops are the best tools for creators to handle modern content creation. Similar to its predecessors, the new-gen AERO comes with ultimate performance by sporting Intel's latest 11th-gen processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 30 series graphics. These potent cores deliver blazing processing prowess, making multi-tasking an absolute breeze. Whether it is professional video editing or streaming gaming content, the AERO series laptops meet the diverse needs of all creators.

In the display department, the AERO undoubtedly reigns supreme. The stunning 4K UHD and color performance of the 15-inch OLED and 17-inch IPS LCD panels are exceptional in their respective classes. The X-rite™ Pantone certified, factory-calibrated panels of the AERO series laptops give creators access to the most beautiful accurate colors. The sterling screens were highly praised by NotebookCheck, one of the world's largest laptop review media, and rated the AERO as the best notebooks with the best displays. (https://www.notebookcheck.net/The-Best-Notebooks-with-the-Best-Displays.120541.0.html)

Creators can also benefit from a handful of connectivity options that the AERO provides. Among them, the Thunderbolt 4 interface allows transmission and display with just one cable, providing the maximum output of 4K resolution.

Since its introduction, the AERO has won numerous awards worldwide, including the Red Dot Design Award, Taiwan Excellence Award, and many other recognitions, reaffirming its industry-leading position. To discover more about GIGABYTE AERO series creator laptops, please refer to: https://www.aorus.com/laptops/gaming

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1572820/GIGABYTE_AERO_Laptops_Thrill_Content_Creators_Complete_Package.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza it all editing videos at at world has now
Vedi anche
News to go
Green pass, dosi e zone gialle: i temi sul tavolo del governo
News to go
Covid, Italia supera soglia 50% vaccinati con due dosi
News to go
Notai più ricchi, agricoltori ed allevatori con i redditi più bassi
"Non ci immischiamo con Falcone e Borsellino", boss vietò corteo a bimba - Video
News to go
Rapporto Inail 2020: più lavoro sommerso e più infortuni mortali
News to go
Mafia ed estorsioni, 16 fermi a Palermo
News to go
Sole e caldo, le previsioni meteo di questa settimana
Agorà
Galli: "Vaccino sperimentale? Non vuol dire niente" - Video
News to go
Spyware, l'allarme di Snowden
News to go
Ludopatia in Italia, Speranza firma decreto
News to go
Vacanze, italiani in fuga dalle mete affollate
Camorra
Estorsioni con mitragliatrici e raid armati, 3 arresti a Pozzuoli - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza