Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 15:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:14 Governo Draghi, Italia Viva contro le "vedove di Conte"

15:11 M5S, Conte: "Casaleggio obbligato per legge a fornire dati iscritti"

15:04 Pregliasco e il no del paziente a AstraZeneca: "Un dolore"

14:55 Omicidio Cerciello, lo zio di Elder: "Era a Roma per maturare"

14:52 Crolla ponteggio a Fermo, feriti tre operai

14:48 Covid, "in prima ondata morto 1 ricoverato su 6"

14:39 Arriva lo Sputnik Light, registrato in Russia vaccino monodose

14:30 Livatino, la Casa della Memoria di Canicattì si 'veste' di luce

14:25 Covid, Palù: "Virus già da settembre 2019, Cina zitta per 3 mesi"

14:08 A Monica Bellucci il David Speciale 2021

14:05 Vaccini, Pregliasco: "Sospensione brevetti? Non si fanno nel sottoscala"

14:05 Omofobia, presentato ddl Lega-Fi: ecco il testo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

GIGABYTE Announces World's First Factory-Tuned Desktop Gaming PCs

06 maggio 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the leading PC hardware manufacturer, announced their first pre-built desktop gaming PCs. The new flagship desktops pack the latest, most high-end parts from Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA to date and built with exclusively GIGABYTE components. What makes them further stand out from other conventional prebuilds on the market are their cherry-picked cores. The processor cores are binned and factory-tuned based on GIGABYTE's years of hardware expertise to ensure that every machine achieves excellent stability and ultimate performance right out of the box, making them extremely rare and exclusive.

GIGABYTE Announces World’s First Factory-Tuned Desktop Gaming PCs

GIGABYTE launched two models, the full-tower AORUS MODEL X and the small-form-factor AORUS MODEL S. Both machines are powered by the most advanced GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with the GPU that has been factory-overclocked and tuned for pushing 4K frame rates with ease when running even the most demanding modern game titles.

The AORUS desktop gaming PCs were meticulously built and tested to ensure these elite-caliber gaming machines come with the most optimal system configuration, so users can enjoy the ultimate 4K gaming performance without having to worry about any compatibility issues. GIGABYTE also demonstrated its engineering prowess in thermal and acoustics management with AORUS desktop gaming PCs, such that these systems can stay cool and whisper quiet even when operating at full speed.

The AORUS desktop gaming PCs come with a three-year product warranty and will be available in limited quantity. Gamers who are looking for their next high-end gaming PCs should grasp this rare opportunity! For more product information, please refer to: https://www.gigabyte.com/Desktop-PC

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499625/GIGABYTE.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pre built desktop gaming PCs gigabyte desktop hardware manufacturer
Vedi anche
Roma, scoperta discarica abusiva in cantiere edile: due denunce
1 maggio, Fedez: "Rifarei tutto"
Bari, spallata al clan Parisi: eseguite 16 condanne definitive
Vaccini Italia, Gelmini: "Completiamo i più fragili in 2 settimane"
Coprifuoco, Cacciari contro Galli in tv
Messina, operazione antidroga nella roccaforte dello spaccio
Fedez, Ranucci: "Brutta pagina, bene scuse Rai"
Galli: "Zangrillo? Non fa il virologo"
Scienza&Salute: 'allergie, intestino e salute della donna'
Draghi e il lapsus al Senato: "Onorevoli deputati..."
Variante indiana, Crisanti: "Potrebbe sfuggire al vaccino"
De Luca: "Agnelli è un infiltrato alla Juve"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza