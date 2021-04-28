Cerca nel sito
 
28 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:57
GIGABYTE AORUS 4K Gaming Monitors Are New-Gen Console Ready

28 aprile 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The worldwide new-gen game console sales are still booming with no indication of slowing down. However, pairing a new-gen console with a compatible high-resolution display that can push the limits of 120Hz high refresh rates and beyond remained an unfathomable mission...until now. GIGABYTE's newly launched AORUS 4K gaming monitors have shed a new ray of hope for the long-awaited gamers. The full HDMI 2.1 compatibility that comes with the new AORUS monitors enable gamers to unlock higher frame rates and resolutions on new generation consoles, such as the PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X.

GIGABYTE AORUS 4K Gaming Monitors Are New-Gen Console Ready

The GIGABYTE AORUS 4K tactical gaming monitors are the ultimate two-way monitors. Not only do they promise an esports-grade display performance of up to 144Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time, they also take full advantage of the HDMI 2.1 connector's bandwidth for getting the most out of the new-gen consoles, making them the ideal displays for gaming across different platforms. Through the HDMI 2.1 connectivity, gamers are able to fully enjoy extreme gaming performance powered by high-end graphics cards, such as the RTX 30 series while gaming on PC. When paired with the new-gen consoles, gamers for the first time can play their favorite AAA game titles at 120Hz for ultra-smooth gameplay at a stunning 4K resolution. In addition to the display performance supremacy, GIGABYTE has also succeeded in optimizing gaming experience with AORUS exclusive tactical features. These in-game enhancements, including Aim Stabilizer, Black Equalizer, and Active Noise Cancellation, used to be available only to PC gamers, are now accessible to console players wanting to get ahead of their competition.

GIGABYTE AORUS 4K tactical gaming monitors are available now, with various sizes ranging from 32-inch, 43-inch to 48-inch for gamers to choose from. For more details about the AORUS 4K display lineup and their strong gaming feature sets, please visit: https://www.aorus.com/monitors/4k 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492835/4K_Monitors.jpg

 

