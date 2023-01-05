Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
comunicato stampa

GIGABYTE AORUS STEALTH 500 Computer Assembly Kit Honored with CES 2023 Innovation Award

05 gennaio 2023 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading computer brand - GIGABYTE announces it has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for the AORUS STEALTH 500. Standing out from a record-high number of submissions in this year's program, this proprietary computer assembly kit was recognized for its unique design concept and innovation that makes assembling a clean and sleek PC build easier than ever.

GIGABYTE's AORUS STEALTH 500 provides an assembly kit designed to simplify cable management and installation, which troubles many users when building a custom PC. Through the reconfiguration of the connectors along with custom cutouts on the PC chassis, most cables become easier to connect while being neatly hidden at the back of the chassis. Without the cable clutters, the PC interior is much cleaner and more organized for better airflow, thereby allowing a more stable system due to better cooling efficiency. AORUS STEALTH 500 streamlines the building process for PC builders, making the entire experience more fun and rewarding. 

For CES 2023, GIGABYTE launches its B760 series motherboards and RTX™ 4070 Ti series graphics cards. The B760 series motherboards come with BIOS settings that allow users to hit the perfect balance between performance and temperature. The entire B760 lineup is further tuned to optimize DDR5 compatibility on both the hardware and the firmware ends for supporting the fastest memory speed up to DDR5-7600. These boards are also DIY-friendly; the EZ-Latch designs make component swaps a breeze. 

GIGABYTE RTX™ 4070 Ti series graphics cards use the signature WINDFORCE cooling system, combined with alternate-spinning technology, for enhanced cooling efficiency. The AORUS RTX™ 4070 Ti MASTER features the new Bionic Shark Fans that effectively reduce turbulence and noise. There is also a built-in LCD screen on the side to display key performance stats or customized content.

GIGABYTE also introduces a trio of new laptops at CES 2023. The gaming-focused AORUS 17X/15X with upgraded cores are equipped with the WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology and a 240Hz QHD display, ensuring the smoothest gameplay with minimal latency even at ultra settings. The AERO 16 OLED is GIGABYTE's top-of-the-line creator laptop featuring a 4K+ OLED screen that is factory calibrated by the world's color authorities X-Rite™ and Pantone® Validated for the most accurate color production one can find on a creator laptop. 

For more AORUS Stealth 500 Computer Assembly Kit info, please refer to: https://bit.ly/aorus_stealth_500 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1976317/KV.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-aorus-stealth-500-computer-assembly-kit-honored-with-ces-2023-innovation-award-301712181.html

in Evidenza