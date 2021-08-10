Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Agosto 2021
GIGABYTE Demonstrates Leadership in Motherboard Innovation with International Recognition

10 agosto 2021 | 00.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

TAIPEI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motherboard is one of the core components within a computer, and its stability is key to the smooth operation of any system. GIGABYTE, a leading global computer hardware brand, focuses on forward-looking technologies and design innovation tailor-made for gaming enthusiasts, content creators, and mass consumers. Over the years, GIGABYTE maintained its leading position in motherboards with a long list of international design and innovation awards, combined with countless recommendations from the tech media worldwide.

In 2021, GIGABYTE has done it again. Its creator-focused Z590 VISION series motherboards were the winner of Red Dot Design Award 2021. With their refreshing minimalist design and creator-friendly features, the Z590 VISION series motherboards stood out and won the prestigious award that honors excellence in innovation, ingenuity, and technical achievement. These award-winning motherboards not only inherit class-leading performance, durability, and build quality that GIGABYTE products stand for, their eye-opening design has made them a new favorite among content creators and prosumers alike.

In addition to the VISION series, GIGABYTE also offers the gamer-targeted AORUS series motherboards, which have also been highly praised by major tech media. These gaming motherboards feature excellent power solutions and thermal designs to ensure efficient power delivery and overall stability, thereby providing gamers with an unprecedented gaming experience.

GIGABYTE's Z590 series motherboards are now available in major retail channels. Consumers could take full advantage of GIGABYTE's premium motherboards' powerful features to run their favorite AAA game titles at the highest settings or carry out demanding content creation tasks without breaking a sweat. For more information, visit GIGABYTE's official website: www.aorus.com/motherboards/intel/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1583119/Reddot.jpg

Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza computer hardware brand Demonstrates leadership gigabyte terminale
Vedi anche
