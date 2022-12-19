Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:47 Mutui, sarà più facile passare dal variabile al fisso. Ma non per tutti

16:36 Francia, Karim Benzema lascia la Nazionale: "La nostra storia finisce"

16:28 Incidenti lavoro, operaio 46 anni muore in cantiere edile a Marina di Massa

16:27 Atlantia4Ukraine, festa di Natale per i piccoli e le mamme rifugiati a Roma

16:19 Roma, due avvocati ai domiciliari e misura interdittiva per magistrato amministrativo

15:58 Covid oggi Lazio 972 contagi e 6 morti. A Roma 590 casi

15:53 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev: "Putin vuole Bielorussia in guerra"

15:46 Covid oggi Lazio, 972 contagi e 6 morti. A Roma 590 nuovi casi

15:42 Totaro (Nespresso): "Con 'Da Chicco a Chicco' aiuto a 1 mln persone entro 2025"

15:42 Tola (Banco Alimentare Lazio): "Con progetto 'Da Chicco a Chicco' aiutate 110mila persone"

15:36 Contratto di comodato, ora si registra via web

15:23 Da Chicco a Chicco, dal 2011 Nespresso ha donato 5 mln piatti di riso

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GIGABYTE Emphasizes Friendly Design Across Product Lines to Enhance User Experience

19 dicembre 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, is known for its stylish and high-performing motherboards, graphics cards, gaming monitors, and more. The award-winning products are praised by worldwide consumers for their class-leading build quality and performance. What makes GIGABYTE products even more impressive is their friendly designs based on a thorough understanding of user needs and expectations. These ingenious designs are primed to make the products easier to assemble and upgrade for a much-enhanced user experience.

GIGABYTE's Intel-based Z790 series and AMD AM5-based X670, B650 gaming motherboards are equipped with tech that makes PC building and upgrades as easy as possible. The DIY-friendly PCIe EZ-Latch design allows users to easily detach the graphics card from the PCIe slot with a quick-release mechanism; the M.2 EZ-Latch makes installing M.2 SSDs effortless thanks to the screwless design. These latest-gen motherboards also support Intel XMP and AMD EXPO overclocking memory modules for maximum compatibility, and GIGABYTE BIOS comes packaged with pre-installed profiles to help users get greater performance with ease.

Alongside GIGABYTE graphics cards' monstrous performance, the latest AORUS RTX™ 40 series MASTER models feature LCD Edge View, an LCD screen that lets users monitor key performance in real-time or customize their PC with their favorite graphics or animation. The new anti-sag bracket is tailored to GIGABYTE RTX™ 40 series air-cooled graphics cards and provides optimized reinforcement without interfering with the overall appearance.

From the exclusive tactical features to Arm edition models, the friendly designs further extend to GIGABYTE's gaming monitor lineup which is built with gamers in mind and focuses on the features they need. Tactical features, including Black Equalizer 2.0, Aim Stabilizer, and more, are in-game enhancements that help gamers sharpen their gaming skills. GIGABYTE M series monitors also include KVM technology that lets users connect to and switch between multiple devices using only a single set of monitor, keyboard, and mouse. Lastly, the M32U and M28U Arm Edition gaming monitors are the ultimate space-saving/ergonomic solution that frees up the workspace and adapts to various scenarios based on users' needs.

GIGABYTE always puts user-friendliness high on the list when designing its products and keeps striving to eliminate pain points for a better user experience. For more information about how GIGABYTE takes PC experience to the next level, please refer to https://bit.ly/gigabyte_friendly_design

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965244/GIGABYTE_Emphasizes_Friendly_Design_Across_Product_Lines_Enhance_User_Experience.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-emphasizes-friendly-design-across-product-lines-to-enhance-user-experience-301700245.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza gigabyte world's leading computer brand Emphasizes Friendly user experience
Vedi anche
Fiorello e le interviste del 'Belvo', Marracash diventa 'Marrapos'- Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa, in 161 salvati su barcone in avaria
News to go
Roma, usura ed estorsione ai Castelli: arrestate 8 persone
News to go
Manovra 2023, ministro Giorgetti presenta modifiche a testo
News to go
Qatargate, ecco le ultime news
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, Martinez e quel gestaccio che offusca successo
News to go
Calcio, Argentina campione del mondo per la terza volta
News to go
Covid Italia, mortalità 5,5 volte maggiore in non vaccinati over 60
News to go
Caro Energia, Confcommercio: "Per terziario spesa insostenibile"
Argentina campione, Buenos Aires esplode: via alla festa - Video
Argentina campione, festa in aereo a 3000 metri - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza