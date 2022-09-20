GIGABYTE Launches Latest AORUS Graphics Cards Based on NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series

TAIPEI, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-awaited NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards have finally arrived. To fully unleash the beastly performance of these next-gen powerhouses, GIGABYTE rolled out its top-of-the-line AORUS graphics cards with amped-up designs and improved features, giving hardcore gamers and content creators more of everything.

Powered by the new ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, the 3rd generation of RTX, GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards are beyond fast, giving gamers and creators a quantum leap in performance, neural rendering, and many more leading platform capabilities. This massive advancement in GPU technology is the gateway to the most immersive gaming experiences, incredible AI features and the fastest content creation workflows. These GPUs push state-of-the-art graphics into the future.

The AORUS graphics cards are rocking the iconic WINDFORCE cooling system on the RTX 40 series family. Featuring the new fan blades and a special surface design, WINDFORCE Bionic shark fan increases the static pressure by up to 30% and reduces noise level by up to 3dB simultaneously, compared to the regular fans at the same RPM. The massive heatsink module with the angular fins creates more surface area and cooling capacity than ever before. Paired with the vapor chamber in direct touch of the interior cores, multiple heat pipes, and the enlarged screen cooling vent at the back, the AORUS RTX 40 series graphics cards assure top-notch thermal performance, even at demanding loads.

GIGABYTE is also bringing back an upgraded version of the signature triple-ring RGB lights, RGB Halo, on the AORUS and GAMING OC RTX 40 series graphics cards. This beloved feature, offering addressable lighting effects on the rotating fans, will definitely make every build glow with style. The LCD Edge View on the side of the AORUS cards gives users another option to personalize their cards with texts, images, or gifs. One can also monitor critical health stats, like power consumption, temperatures, RPMs, etc. with the LCD Edge View as well.

GIGABYTE will offer AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 XTREME WATERFORCE, AORUS GeForce RTX 4090 MASTER, GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC, and GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 WINDFORCE in October and GeForce RTX 4080 series will be available in November. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/AORUS_NVIDIA_RTX_40_Series

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902824/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-launches-latest-aorus-graphics-cards-based-on-nvidia-geforce-rtx-40-series-301628281.html