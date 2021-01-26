Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 27 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 01:02
GIGABYTE RTX 30 Series Laptops Now On Sale Following Impressive Pre-order Sales Worldwide

26 gennaio 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading PC brand, officially launched a total of 7 brand new laptops, ranging from the AORUS professional gaming series to the AERO creator series, equipped with GeForce RTX 30 series graphics today. Thanks to the stunning performance and remarkable feature sets, while also maintaining thin-and-light portability, the new laptops were widely praised by gaming enthusiasts and creators with high expectations. The amount of global pre-order sales have been unprecedented since being first announced on January 12.

GIGABYTE RTX 30 Series Laptops Now On Sale Followed by Impressive Pre-order Sales Worldwide

Powered by GeForce RTX™ 30 series laptop GPUs based on NVIDIA's Ampere™ architecture, the new GIGABYTE laptops boast desktop-class graphics with the latest 10th generation Intel® Core™ processors, capable of delivering a 30% performance boost compared to the previous generation. To push the RTX 30 GPUs to their performance limits, GIGABYTE upgraded the exclusive WINDFORCE Infinity cooling system with all-copper heatpipes and optimized thermal module design to harness the extra GPU capacity. Results revealed that even after 60 minutes of rigorous burn-in tests, the CPU & GPU clocks still maintained stable at a high clock rate, ensuring incredibly smooth gameplay or lightning-fast content creation without breaking a sweat.

To deliver pro-level gaming performance, the AORUS series laptops were jointly developed with G2 Esports. The world-class specs target hardcore gamers, featuring panels that support esports-grade 240Hz or 300Hz refresh rates and mechanical keyboards. For creative professionals, the award-winning AERO series laptops offer accurate and true-to-life colors with the exclusive X-Rite™ Pantone® Certified OLED panels. Both AORUS and AERO are also the rare few in the market to support HDMI 2.1 connectivity, displaying perfect video output up to 4K resolution at 120Hz to further enhance user experience to the next level.

GIGABYTE also carried out a series of detailed performance tests to demonstrate how powerful these new-gen RTX 30 series laptops truly are. For complete results, visit the official landing page to learn how GIGABYTE puts performance above all:https://www.aorus.com/laptop/geforce-rtx30/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426767/RTX30_Laptop_KV_1920x1080.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
