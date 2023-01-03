Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Gennaio 2023
comunicato stampa

GIGABYTE Unlock Top-tier Performance with Brand-new AORUS and AERO Laptops

03 gennaio 2023 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, announced its latest laptops under the gamer-focused AORUS and creator-centric AERO brands. Redesigned to accommodate the latest CPUs and GPUs from Intel and NVIDIA alongside loads of new features and upgrades, the brand-new AORUS and AERO laptops are crafted to break new ground. The flagship AORUS 17X and AORUS 15X gaming laptops are all about ultimate gaming prowess tailored for enthusiasts, and the AERO 16 OLED is the pinnacle of what a top-of-the-line creator laptop should be.

AORUS 17X & AORUS 15X are Crafted for The Win

Powered by Intel's 13th-gen, 24-core CPU and NVIDIA GeForce® RTX™ 40 series GPU, the AORUS 17X and AORUS 15X are designed for an up-to-175W max TGP, allowing gamers to play games at ultra-fast frame rates. These flagship powerhouses are reinforced with the upgraded WINDFORCE Infinity cooling technology to keep the temperature and cooling efficiency well in check while performing at their peak.

The new AORUS laptops have made a giant leap in display performance to 240Hz refresh rate at 1440p resolution for both 17-inch and 15-inch options, making sure the gameplay stays fast, smooth, and vibrant. The sleek CNC aluminum alloy chassis combines with the spaceship-inspired design and RGB Light Bar, putting the new AORUS laptops a finishing touch to the finely crafted flagship gaming laptops.

Make Every Color Count with AERO 16 OLED

AERO 16 OLED is a 16-inch laptop catered to creative professionals with the most stringent demand for powerful performance and perfect color accuracy. Packed with the latest microchips from Intel and NVIDIA, AERO 16 OLED is one of the fastest creator laptops with a 4K+ OLED display in a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing true-to-life visuals with a larger screen real estate for enhanced productivity. This stunning display is also Pantone® certified and X-Rite™ pre-calibrated to a Delta E<1, making it the most color-calibrated creator laptop in the world.

Thanks to the OLED technology, AERO 16 OLED can reduce blue light emissions to as low as 6.5% while maintaining color performance and luminance. The TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® and SGS certifications reassure comfort to creators' eyes after a long working session. The sleek CNC aluminum alloy chassis makes the laptop light yet tough. The enlarged glass touchpad broadens productivity with smooth and accurate operations.

For more detailed information, please visit: https://bit.ly/AORUS_AERO_Laptop

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974971/GIGABYTE_Unlock_Top_tier_Performance_with_Brand_new_AORUS_and_AERO_Laptops.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-unlock-top-tier-performance-with-brand-new-aorus-and-aero-laptops-301710893.html

