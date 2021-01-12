Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 21:19

GIGABYTE Unveils New RTX 30 Series Notebook Lineup

12 gennaio 2021 | 18.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

http://www.aorus.com/laptop/geforce-rtx30/

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE today introduced new AORUS pro gaming and AERO creator notebooks at the Performance Above All virtual launch event. Powered by the latest NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 30 graphics, these notebooks transform mobile computing experience by delivering truly immersive gameplay for gamers and lightning-fast creation for professionals, while ensuring stable performance output thanks to the upgraded cooling.

"GIGABYTE has been pushing the boundaries of laptop performance since 2012 when we debuted the world's first GTX-based laptop," said David Ding, VP of Sales and Marketing ,GIGABYTE. "We kept pushing the limits of what laptops can do. Today we did it again by placing performance above all and delivering something more impressive!"

Performance Above All

With the upgrade of the powerful RTX 30 platform, both AORUS and AERO notebooks can speed through everything from smoother gameplay to 3D rendering. To harness such power, GIGABYTE delivers an equally advanced thermal system with the redefined WINDFORCE Infinity™ technology to squeeze out the best performance of RTX 30 GPUs. The cooling system further opens up more thermal headroom, allowing the deep-learning Azure AI technology to deliver optimal performance for different tasks.

AORUS: Game Like a Pro

With the display refresh rates up to 300Hz, AORUS gaming notebooks drastically reduce image ghosting and tearing, providing ultra-fast, ultra-smooth visuals required by the game enthusiasts. For hardcore gamers, AORUS 17G boasts a true mechanical keyboard, featuring exclusive OMRON switches for better precision and performance when gaming.

AERO: Creativity Starts Here

The thin-and-light AERO series are ideal for content creation, featuring the world's first X-Rite Pantone calibrated OLED displays to ensure perfect color accuracy. These notebooks are also packed with the versatile connectivity that creators need to link with a wide range of peripherals.

Stayed Tuned for More

Pre-orders are available now. Follow GIGABYTE AORUS on social media for details.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1394775/RTX_30.jpg

virtual launch event Performance Above notebooks at Nvidia Corporation
