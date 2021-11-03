Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Novembre 2021
16:48
comunicato stampa

GigaSpaces Announces Version 16.0 with Breakthrough Data Integration Tools to Ease Enterprises' Digital Transformation Challenges

03 novembre 2021 | 14.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the leading provider of in-memory computing technology that drives enterprise digital transformation and powers innovation, announced today the general availability of GigaSpaces 16.0, the latest version to advance its flagship products, Smart Cache and Smart Digital Integration Hub (DIH). As digital transformation efforts accelerate across industries, GigaSpaces remains committed to delivering best-in-class solutions for its customers and version 16.0 offers a broad set of new features and enhancements, including advanced integration capabilities that drive faster time-to-value.

As data integration challenges are slowing down enterprises that are looking to accelerate applications and launch new digital services, GigaSpaces is investing in advanced data integration tools that can serve both caching layers as well as digital integration hubs.

In this release, key updates and new features focus on reducing integration complexity, driving significant performance improvement and delivering first-rate customer experience. Updates include:

Advanced Data Integration Tools

Enterprise Grade Capabilities

"As businesses strive for innovation and build on their digital services and offerings, it is our duty to ensure that the technology to support these efforts reflects our customers' continuously evolving needs," said Yuval Dror, VP of Research and Development at GigaSpaces. "Through implementing these updates, we were able to further build on the capabilities and services we offer, and the release of version 16.0 is the next step in delivering our clients the most innovative solutions to simplify digital transformation efforts, and address current and future industry needs."

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces is building on its in-memory computing and operational data store technologies to offer one of the market's first Digital Integration Hubs (DIH), an out-of-the-box solution that simplifies organizations' digital transformation, while drastically lowering legacy systems' TCO. Whether you need to accelerate one application with cache, or modernize your entire architecture with a Digital Integration Hub, the GigaSpaces in-memory data platform can future-proof your investment. Never before has it been this straightforward to accelerate API-powered digital applications to transform user engagement, legacy modernization, and 'Customer-360' software infrastructure projects. Smart DIH is part of the GigaSpaces Smart suite of products, alongside the award-winning Smart Cache solution.

GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Israel with partners such as Capgemini and Cognizant around the globe; serving customers such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, American Airlines, Avanza Bank, Avaya, Frequentis, CLSA, Groupe PSA and UBS. For more information visit www.gigaspaces.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671997/GigaSpaces_Logo.jpg

