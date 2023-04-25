GigaSpaces's Smart DIH, Designed to Accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation, Will Now be Offered as-a-Service Through its Early Adopter Program

Enterprises will be able to benefit from a 10x-faster time-to-value in launching new digital services at scale with the company's innovative Operational Data Hub - delivered As-a-Service, with near-instant deployment

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the leading provider of an operational data hub platform, Smart DIH, which enables large enterprises to expedite and scale the delivery of digital applications, announces today that its flagship product Smart DIH will be offered as-a-Service to select enterprises participating in the company's early adopter program. This PaaS offer comes in addition to the company's existing on-premise delivery method.

The company's operational data hub PaaS delivery offers immediate deployment that is easily integrated into customers' existing systems. This will allow companies to start building digital services on top of their existing data architecture in much shorter cycles - no matter which IT infrastructure or cloud topologies they utilize.

The new delivery method will include self-service tools for easy ramp-up, providing high flexibility in extending the service based on evolving business needs.

"The main driver for offering this new delivery model is reducing our customer time to market", says Adi Paz, GigaSpaces CEO. "We're seeing strong demand for an Operational Data Hub by enterprises that want to simplify how their data is served to business applications in real-time. By adopting the PaaS delivery method, we're opening up all the benefits of Smart DIH with the tools to create, deploy, and manage applications quickly and easily, as well as a range of development tools, a scalable infrastructure, and a robust set of APIs together with effortless provisioning, and without any maintenance hassle".

Smart DIH enables organizations to run their business apps on an ultra-modern data architecture with complete decoupling and isolation from their systems of record. This ensures that enterprise data is always available for business applications in high performance, even when systems are temporarily down.

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces is a global pioneer in in-memory computing, building one of the market's first Digital Integration Hubs - an out-of-the-box solution that simplifies organizations' digital transformation, enabling them to develop and launch digital services at a rapid pace. The GigaSpaces Smart DIH is part of the company's Smart suite of products, alongside the award-winning Smart Cache solution.

GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Israel with partners such as IBM, Capgemini and Cognizant. It is proudly serving global leaders such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, Credit Agricole, American Airlines, Avanza Bank, CLSA, Stellantis, and UBS.

