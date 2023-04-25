Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 14:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:40 Usa 2024, Trump attacca Biden: "Un fallimento, inconcepibile sua ricandidatura"

14:18 Morto Ron Faber, attore del film 'L'esorcista': aveva 90 anni

13:48 Zanicchi caduta dalle scale: "Forse qualche microfrattura" - Video

13:29 Usa 2024, Biden ufficializza candidatura: ecco le date chiave fino al voto

13:03 25 aprile, La Russa: "Ricordiamo sconfitta del fascismo"

12:30 Elezioni Usa 2024, Biden annuncia ricandidatura: "Possiamo farcela"

11:55 25 aprile, a Roma corteo Anpi. La partigiana Iole: "Continuate a lottare"

11:44 Sudan, calma tesa a Khartoum: corsa contro il tempo per evacuare stranieri

11:03 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Siamo sull'orlo di una nuova guerra mondiale"

10:23 25 aprile, foto capovolte Meloni e La Russa su manifesti a Napoli

09:53 Ucraina, Russia bombarda centro di Kupyansk: un morto e 10 feriti

09:28 25 aprile, Mattarella: "Costituzione figlia lotta antifascista"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GigaSpaces's Smart DIH, Designed to Accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation, Will Now be Offered as-a-Service Through its Early Adopter Program

25 aprile 2023 | 09.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Enterprises will be able to benefit from a 10x-faster time-to-value in launching new digital services at scale with the company's innovative Operational Data Hub - delivered As-a-Service, with near-instant deployment

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaSpaces, the leading provider of an operational data hub platform, Smart DIH, which enables large enterprises to expedite and scale the delivery of digital applications, announces today that its flagship product Smart DIH will be offered as-a-Service to select enterprises participating in the company's early adopter program. This PaaS offer comes in addition to the company's existing on-premise delivery method.

The company's operational data hub PaaS delivery offers immediate deployment that is easily integrated into customers' existing systems. This will allow companies to start building digital services on top of their existing data architecture in much shorter cycles - no matter which IT infrastructure or cloud topologies they utilize.

The new delivery method will include self-service tools for easy ramp-up, providing high flexibility in extending the service based on evolving business needs.

"The main driver for offering this new delivery model is reducing our customer time to market", says Adi Paz, GigaSpaces CEO. "We're seeing strong demand for an Operational Data Hub by enterprises that want to simplify how their data is served to business applications in real-time. By adopting the PaaS delivery method, we're opening up all the benefits of Smart DIH with the tools to create, deploy, and manage applications quickly and easily, as well as a range of development tools, a scalable infrastructure, and a robust set of APIs together with effortless provisioning, and without any maintenance hassle".

Smart DIH enables organizations to run their business apps on an ultra-modern data architecture with complete decoupling and isolation from their systems of record. This ensures that enterprise data is always available for business applications in high performance, even when systems are temporarily down.

About GigaSpaces

GigaSpaces is a global pioneer in in-memory computing, building one of the market's first Digital Integration Hubs - an out-of-the-box solution that simplifies organizations' digital transformation, enabling them to develop and launch digital services at a rapid pace. The GigaSpaces Smart DIH is part of the company's Smart suite of products, alongside the award-winning Smart Cache solution.

GigaSpaces offices are located in the US, Europe and Israel with partners such as IBM, Capgemini and Cognizant. It is proudly serving global leaders such as Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, CSX, Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, Credit Agricole, American Airlines, Avanza Bank, CLSA, Stellantis, and UBS.

For more information visit www.gigaspaces.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigaspacess-smart-dih-designed-to-accelerate-enterprise-digital-transformation-will-now-be-offered-as-a-service-through-its-early-adopter-program-301805638.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN79243 en US ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza GigaSpaces's Smart digital services at scale be Accelerate enterprise Digital Transformation
Vedi anche
News to go
Inquinamento atmosferico, in Europa muoiono 1.200 bimbi all’anno
News to go
Omicidio blogger Tatarski, negata libertà su cauzione a Trepova
News to go
Insulti razzisti a Lukaku, Daspo a 171 tifosi Juve
News to go
25 aprile, domani le celebrazioni
News to go
Cina: "Rispettiamo sovranità Paesi nati dopo dissoluzione Urss"
News to go
Pnrr, mercoledì alla Camera l'informativa del ministro Fitto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news e notizie sulla guerra
News to go
Vigili del Fuoco, a Roma l'edizione 2023 di 'European Firefighters Experience'
News to go
Migranti, naufragio al largo di Lampedusa: 1 morto, ci sono dispersi
News to go
Aggressioni a personale sanitario, i dati Oms e Inail
News to go
Di Maio inviato Ue nel Golfo persico, è polemica
News to go
Sudan, italiani evacuati e trasferiti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza