17 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 14:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.160 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 17 aprile

Usa, serie di sparatorie a Pittsburgh: 2 morti e 11 feriti

Covid oggi Fvg, 712 contagi e un morto: bollettino 17 aprile

Usa, figlio scrittore Paul Auster accusato morte di sua figlia

Ucraina, Zelensky: "Occupanti saranno responsabili di ciò che ci hanno fatto"

Mariupol, scaduto ultimatum. Russia minaccia: "Sterminiamo chi resiste"

Papa, in 100mila per Urbi et Orbi: "Ucraina trascinata in guerra insensata"

Covid Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 17 aprile

Covid oggi Puglia, 3.793 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 17 aprile

Covid oggi Toscana, 3.363 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 17 aprile

Si dà fuoco per gioco in diretta social, grave 14enne

Covid oggi Veneto, 4.769 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 17 aprile

comunicato stampa

Gino Wickman's Bestseller Traction Celebrates 15 years - And More Than a Million Lives Changed

17 aprile 2022 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Global Traction Day Brings Entrepreneurs Together on 21st April

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April 2022 marks 15 years since the release of Traction, the bestselling book that popularised the Entrepreneurial Operating System® (EOS®). EOS is a set of simple concepts and practical tools used by entrepreneurs to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success.

Written by American speaker, teacher, entrepreneur, and EOS founder Gino Wickman, Traction has sold more than 1 million copies worldwide.

EOS Worldwide created a holiday, Global Traction Day, to celebrate these milestones and the success of the more than 13,500 companies running on EOS with the help of an EOS Implementer® and over 130,000 using the EOS Tools. It will coincide with the annual U.S. EOS Conference™ in Orlando, Florida, USA on 21st-22nd April and provides a forum for entrepreneurs and small business owners to share how their organisations found Vision, Traction®, and Healthy. Celebrations will continue at the Europe EOS Conference™ in London, UK on 29th-30th September.

"This special day on 21st April will be an exciting way for business leaders to step back, take a broad view, and reflect on how running their business on EOS has impacted not only their day-to-day work but also their lives and businesses overall," said Kelly Knight, EOS Worldwide Integrator™.

As part of Global Traction Day and in commitment to being a resource for all entrepreneurs, especially women and minority small-business communities, EOS Worldwide and its international community of EOS Implementers will distribute more than 15,000 free copies of Traction each year going forward to global business leaders who want to eliminate their most common frustrations and get everything they want from their businesses.

Around the world, the Six Key Components™ taught in Traction have made an impact on entrepreneurial businesses, their employees, and their families. During Global Traction Day, EOS encourages anyone worldwide who has read the book to share their story about the moment they knew Traction changed their lives and businesses through a selfie video submitted to the #MyTractionMoment social campaign.

To find out more about Global Traction Day, visit: www.eosworldwide.com/globaltractionday.

To learn more or to register for the Orlando conference, visit 2022 U.S. EOS Conference.   For more information on the 2022 Europe EOS Conference™, visit London | 2022 EOS Conference - EOS Worldwide.

About EOSWith over 500 EOS Implementers® around the world, EOS Worldwide has helped thousands of entrepreneurs get everything they want from their businesses. The EOS Model® offers a proven system of simple and practical tools used by entrepreneurial leaders of companies with 10-250 employees to clarify, simplify, and achieve their visions for business success. The 5 EOS Core Values are: Be Humbly Confident, Grow or Die, Help First, Do the Right Thing, and Do What We Say. For more information about EOS, visit www.eosworldwide.com.

