Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 30 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:23 Covid oggi Lombardia, 6.252 contagi e 12 morti. A Milano 592 casi

16:17 Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 3.013 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 30 settembre

16:14 Rula Jebreal: "Meloni? Non volevo evidenziare vicenda familiare ma sua propaganda"

16:08 Covid oggi Italia, 34.479 contagi e 38 morti: bollettino 30 settembre

16:00 Putin attacca Usa: "Hanno creato precedente usando armi nucleari"

15:54 Rula Jebreal, Conte: "Fango contro Meloni"

15:49 Gas, l'Europa prova a superare il caso Germania. Ma è troppo lenta

15:48 "Russia! Russia! Russia!", l'urlo di Putin - Video

15:40 Annessioni Russia, Zelensky: "Presentata domanda adesione rapida a Nato"

15:24 Annessioni Russia, Meloni: "Putin minaccia sicurezza Europa"

15:15 Annessioni Russia, Ue: "Non saranno mai riconosciute"

14:49 Prezzo gas, Cingolani: "Lavoriamo su forchetta"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GITEX GLOBAL 2022 gathers world's leaders to challenge and collaborate in the Web 3.0 economy

30 settembre 2022 | 15.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai will transform into the ultimate digital epicentre of the world next month, as the UAE hosts GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech show, converging the most advanced companies and best minds to deep dive into the making of the Web 3.0 economy.

From 10-14 October 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), GITEX GLOBAL presents the most empowering curation ever, with seven multi-tech themes experimenting in the metaverse, a decentralised future of the internet, and a sustainable global digital economy.

The event's record size and continued expansion mirrors the ambitions of the UAE and region's digital transformation, as government initiatives such as the National Program for Coders, the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, and Next GenFDI propels the UAE to the forefront of the global digital economy.  

This is amplified by new GITEX GLOBAL 2022 launches of X-VERSE, sponsored by TMRW Foundation in collaboration with Decentraland, one of the world's most immersive metaverse journeys featuring 28 experiential brands; and Global DevSlam, the Middle East's largest ever coder and developer meetup.

H.E. Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy & Remote Work Applications, said: "GITEX this year is bigger than ever. It spans two million sq. ft. with over 5,000 exhibitors from more than 90 countries, which makes this truly the biggest tech show in the world. This year, my office has partnered with GITEX to ensure that we're not just showcasing technology, but actually inventing and developing technology."

Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of Events Management at DWTC, GITEX GLOBAL's organiser, added: "GITEX serves a profound purpose of enabling and accelerating the digital economies of UAE and many of its alliance partners through connecting earnest stakeholders with outstanding minds from the world, and materialising these connections into actionable partnerships."

GITEX GLOBAL 2022 welcomes an unprecedented 52% new exhibitors choosing the show and the UAE as the first choice in their market access strategies. North Star will host the biggest Unicorn meetup of the year in Dubai, with 35 Unicorns from 15 countries looking to expand in one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

Furthermore, XPENG, a leading tech company and EV manufacturer, has chosen GITEX GLOBAL to host the world's first public flight of its pioneering eVTOL flying car X2 with the support of official partner, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912014/GITEX_global.jpgVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912027/GITEX_2022.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gitex-global-2022-gathers-worlds-leaders-to-challenge-and-collaborate-in-the-web-3-0-economy-301637856.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza UAE hosts GITEX GLOBAL UAE world's largest tech show GITEX
Vedi anche
News to go
Bollette luce, nuova stangata
News to go
Droga, traffico stupefacenti tra Basilicata e Puglia: arresti
News to go
Maltempo Campania, esonda torrente
X Factor 2022, la prima volta di Matteo Orsi e le lacrime - Video
X Factor 2022, pubblico in delirio per i Disco Club Paradiso - Video
News to go
Ucraina, Putin ha firmato decreti annessione a Russia nuovi territori
News to go
Uragano Ian in Florida, vittime e danni
News to go
Smart working, boom nel Nord-est: report Inapp
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Oltre 100mila soldati già mobilitati in Russia"
News to go
Formula 1, oggi le prove libere del Gran premio di Singapore
News to go
Morte Coolio, mistero su decesso del rapper
News to go
Seul: "Corea del Nord ha lanciato due missili balistici"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza