Lunedì 12 Dicembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Give The Gift That Keeps Giving With elago’s New Galaxy Accessories

12 dicembre 2022 | 07.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- elago is no stranger to the electronic accessory market. Their company’s history shows that they were the first ones to design and create an aluminum stand for the first iPhone. Over the years, their accessory designs have expanded to include different looks and incorporate different materials. What elago learned from creating Apple accessories was used to create the best Galaxy accessories on the market. Make sure that the stockings this holiday season are stuffed with elago’s new and unique Galaxy accessories.

If you haven’t heard of elago, they a well-established design company that has been operating out of San Diego, California since 2002. As a design company, elago focuses on creating things that are useful and beautiful. elago's designers are instructed to create products that they themselves would love to use. In doing so, they are confident that when a product reaches a customer's hands, they will fall in love with it.

The GW2 stand is the perfect charging stand to complement the Galaxy Watch. elago’s slogan for the product is that it is “Always ready” – ready to charge the watch anytime and is easily accessible once done charging. Installation of the charging cable is extremely simple and hassle-free. A cable management hole was designed into the product to protect the charging cable and keep things tidy. As mentioned earlier, the GW2 is made entirely from silicone material; silicone is has become increasingly popular over the past few years for its non-toxic characteristics and incredible durability – it is basically indestructible, giving you a product that will last a lifetime. The material is also soft to the touch and boasts scratch resistance, protecting your watch and any surface the stand rests on. The GW2 is available in four different colors: Black, White, Stone, Sand Pink. Stand is available for purchase on Amazon and elago.com.

Galaxy Watch Series 5:Amazon.it: https://amzn.to/3F95h3belago.com: https://bit.ly/3gGd3bd

Galaxy Watch Series 4, 3, Active:Amazon.it: https://amzn.to/3if4t3Helago.com: https://bit.ly/3XFSfBy

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro made a splash right before the holiday season and elago has awesome styles to help protect the charging case. Aside from their classic Armor, Silicone and various collaboration cases, elago has released the classic GB5 line that transforms your charging case into a retro handheld gaming console. This case is the perfect gift for any gamer or retro themed enthusiast.

Amazon.it: https://amzn.to/3ENVVbyelago.com: https://bit.ly/3F9UINm

The Samsung ecosystem all starts with a Galaxy phone and elago has got you covered when it comes to cases. Whether you have the new Z Flip or other popular S series Galaxy phones, elago’s case line covers all needs and wants. elago’s popular Armor, Liquid Silicone, and Hybrid series for iPhone were all redesigned for the Galaxy phones – providing the same quality and protection that hundreds of thousands of happy customers have enjoyed. Aside from the key styles available, elago also has some unique collaboration cases that make excellent gifts to gamers and audiophiles.

Galaxy Z FlipAmazon.it: https://amzn.to/3EMkAgQelago.com: https://bit.ly/3VgEgAl

Galaxy S22Amazon.it: https://amzn.to/3XFxPbzelago.com: https://bit.ly/3GTQdYy

Galaxy S21Amazon.it: https://amzn.to/3F9JRCXelago.com: https://bit.ly/3UjJlqi

elago is a design company first and foremost. Their motto is “simple sophistication” because they create products that are useful and aesthetic. All of their designs are created in-house from scratch which ensures that the product you get is detail oriented and works perfectly.

elago started in San Diego, CA in 2002 and has received numerous international design awards including Spark Awards and reddot awards.

Instagram: @elago.it

Contact:haein.lee@elago.com

