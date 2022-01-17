Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 18 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:10
comunicato stampa

GKN Powder Metallurgy announces Diego Laurent as Chief Executive Officer

17 gennaio 2022 | 20.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

- Diego Laurent is appointed Chief Executive Officer of GKN Powder Metallurgy with immediate effect. Diego Laurent moves from the position of Chief Financial Officer of GKN Powder Metallurgy, which he has held since 2018.

- Peter Oberparleiter, who has been leading the company as Chief Executive Officer since 2012, is stepping down from his position after a long and successful career of more than 34 years with GKN.

- This transition marks another milestone for GKN Powder Metallurgy as the company continues its sustainable and responsible growth strategy.

BONN, Germany, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GKN Powder Metallurgy, the world' s leading provider of powder metal solutions, is pleased to announce the confirmation of Diego Laurent as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect. Diego Laurent succeeds Peter Oberparleiter, who is stepping down from his responsibilities as CEO after a distinguished career at GKN spanning more than 34 years. Peter Oberparleiter has led GKN Powder Metallurgy through a sustained period of improvement and growth, and under his leadership as of 2012 has transformed the business. As the business is now positioned to emerge strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic, he has decided that it is the right time for him to step aside.

Diego Laurent originally joined GKN in 1993 and since then has held a number of senior Finance positions within the GKN group in Brazil, Mexico, and USA. In 2013, he moved to the UK and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2018 to lead the Finance function for GKN Powder Metallurgy. Diego Laurent holds a bachelor's degree in Economics, MBA in Finance, and post graduate qualification in Production Engineering.

"I am very excited to lead our competent and forward-looking team. GKN Powder Metallurgy has been very successful in developing cutting-edge technologies and has become a pioneer in sustainable innovation and digital manufacturing. I look forward to developing the company further with the clear goal of shaping the future of powder metallurgy," says Diego Laurent.

Media Contact

GKN Powder Metallurgy Holding Alexandra Rohe, Global Communications ManagerE-Mail: alexandra.rohe@gknpm.com  Phone: +49 (228) 9335 396

This press release is available at: www.gknpm.com/en/news-and-media/news-releases

To learn more about the GKN Powder Metallurgy Leadership Team please visit: www.gknpm.com/en/about-us/our-leadership

Follow us on LinkedIn at: www.linkedin.com/company/gknpowdermetallurgy   

GKN Powder Metallurgy is the world's leading authority in powder metal solutions, from advanced metal powders to high-performance sinter metal components. Leveraging its strong core business competencies, the company is accelerating its expansion into the future growth areas of Additive Manufacturing, Electrification and Hydrogen Storage Materials. As a stand-alone business unit of Melrose PLC, GKN Powder Metallurgy today comprises three business units: GKN Powders, GKN Sinter Metals and GKN Additive. Together GKN Powder Metallurgy empowers over 6,000 problem solvers in 29 locations, setting its global technology network at the highest standard.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727938/Diego_Laurent.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727939/GKN_Powder_Metallurgy_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza