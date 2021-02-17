Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 09:32
Glenn Fletcher Returns to NVT Phybridge as Director of Sales, Europe

17 febbraio 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NVT Phybridge Welcomes Glenn Fletcher Back to the Organization After a Personal Leave of Absence

Oakville, ON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Fletcher has returned to NVT Phybridge as Director of Sales for the European region. Mr. Fletcher will provide leadership to the European Sales team while continuing to bring value to partners and customers.

Prior to his leave of absence in January of 2019, Mr. Fletcher was instrumental in leading his sales team to success and growing revenues in the EMEA region. Under Mr. Fletcher's leadership, the EMEA sales team worked on several major digital transformation projects for UK Rail, HMPS and The HS1 project.

"Having Glenn return to lead our EU team provides great continuity with our staff and customers," said Steven Fair, EVP of Global Sales, NVT Phybridge. "Glenn has an incredibly unique ability to leverage existing partnerships to exceed sales expectations in the region."

About NVT Phybridge

NVT Phybridge is a global leader in Power over Long Reach Ethernet solutions. NVT Phybridge strives to help organizations maximize their IoT return on investment by providing high-quality PoE solutions that are robust, secure, and simple to implement. The award-winning CHARIoT series of long reach PoE switches and extenders help customers modernize to an IP-based network, transforming existing or new infrastructure into an IP path with power.

NVT Phybridge is a North American-based technology company with global reach dedicated to practical innovation. The number one priority is bringing innovative and affordable solutions to the market that are technologically advanced and practical for the customer. Learn more at www.nvtphybridge.com.

 

in Evidenza