Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 10:35
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:33 Roma, fiamme in una baracca in via Appia Nuova: morto un uomo

10:21 Ucraina, Kiev: "Attacco russo con 17 droni, 13 abbattuti"

10:09 Cartabianca, ad Rai Sergio: "Al momento non è in palinsesto"

10:02 Roma, ritrovato corpo 19enne scomparso in lago Bracciano

09:54 Terremoto in Basilicata, scosse in provincia di Potenza

09:53 Wimbledon 2023, esordio per Musetti e Sinner: gli italiani in campo oggi

09:43 Carburante, prezzi di benzina e gasolio in calo oggi in Italia

09:43 Fair Play Menarini, al via edizione 2023 con talk show 'I campioni si raccontano'

09:36 Buste paga, cosa cambia dal 2024: aliquote Irpef e decontribuzione

09:28 Buoni pasto, come funzionano: importi e tassazione

09:06 Trapani, bimba di 4 anni cade da balcone a Mazara del Vallo: è grave

08:29 Marmolada, un anno fa la tragedia con il crollo del ghiacciaio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Global Brand Protection Software Market to Surpass USD 1,694.70 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

03 luglio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Brand Protection Software Market Segments - By Types, By Applications, By Solution, By Organization Size, By Industries, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 291.54 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1,694.70 Bn at a CAGR of 21.6% by 2031.

Key Players Covered

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/147

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

For Any Questions: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/147

Key Takeaways:

Get Full Access to 262 Pages Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/147

Segments Covered

Types

Applications

Solution

Organization Size

Industries

Region

Related Reports:

Retail Sourcing and Procurement MarketGlobal Brand Management Solutions MarketGlobal Retail Intelligence Software MarketGlobal Brand Protection Tools Market

Contact:Phone: +1 909 414 1393Email: sales@growthmarketreports.comWeb: https://growthmarketreports.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-brand-protection-software-market-to-surpass-usd-1-694-70-mn-by-2031-growth-market-reports-301868242.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza growth market Reports growth market ampliamento
Vedi anche
News to go
Acqua, in Italia è allarme dispersione
News to go
Caro voli, aumenti sfiorano il 50%: governo convoca compagnie aeree
News to go
Lavoro, Meloni: "Incoraggianti i dati Istat, l'Italia cresce"
News to go
Francia, quinta notte di scontri: assaltata anche la casa di un sindaco
News to go
Ucraina, attacchi russi su Kiev
News to go
Estate 2023, un terzo della spesa in vacanza sarà per il cibo
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Taglio cuneo fiscale da luglio, buste paga più pesanti
News to go
Vacanze, Coldiretti: "15,6 mln gli italiani che partono a luglio"
News to go
Scontri in Francia, Darmanin: "45mila agenti in strada"
News to go
Migranti, nuovi sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pantheon, ingresso a pagamento da oggi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza