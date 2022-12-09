Global C-pop Artist Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Announces Global Release of New Song “Goodbye Princess” Today

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 December 2022 - Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), a global C-pop singer, film and television actress, and fashion icon, today released the highly-anticipated music video (MV) for hernew song “Goodbye Princess” exclusively on YouTube and Weibo. The song marks another high-water mark inTia’s global rise.

Tia Lee said, “I am very excited for this new chapter of my life and career. This song and music video was based on my personal journey. I believe it is a story that everyone can relate to – especially women, who so often bear the brunt of society’s judgment. We all have power inside us, though the world sometimes makes it challenging for us to speak up. I hope that “Goodbye Princess” can be a rallying call for women to embrace their inner strength and support each other in realising their own truth.”

The Concept and Talent Behind the Creation of “Goodbye Princess”

“Goodbye Princess” is an official farewell note written by Tia Lee to her old self, as she says goodbye to the past and reinvents herself to explore a new world. Themed around female empowerment, the song aims to encourage all women to build a more promising future for themselves.

Notably, it is the first Chinese song produced by Grammy Award winning producer, Swizz Beatz, who has created hits for a long list of music legends including Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Jay-Z and many others.

The MV for the song was produced by Actual Objects, an experimental multi-disciplinary studio based in Los Angeles that has designed unique aesthetics for international brands and artists such as Nike and Travis Scott. Set in a hyper pop fantasy world, the MV, with Cyberpunk style, depicts Tia’s metamorphosis from a sheltered highly scrutinized icon into a darker yet braver persona, ready to take on the world.

Tia thanks tothe production teams who have presented her in the beautiful creative animations, stills and fashion videography, “This time, I’m back in a hyper-reality form. If the animations were a figment of the past, and the motion images telling of the present, combining the two creates the future. Now, I am excited to take everyone into this futuristic fantasy world, which holds my last farewell to the past as we welcome the future together.”

The Ingenious “Goodbye Princess” Pre-Release Campaign Sets a New C-pop Record – Accumulated over 100 Million Views Globally within a Month.

Last month, the pre-release campaign for “Goodbye Princess” featured a 6-part animation series that told the story of Tia’s journey in the music and entertainment industries, as well as her subsequent reinvention. The ingenious pre-release campaign combining animation, music and fashion videography set an unprecedented C-pop pre-release record of more than 100 million views within a month.The pre-release campaign is on track to become the most successful engagement campaign of all time by a C-pop artiste.

The full series and complementing fashion videography can be watched on Tia’s social media channels.

