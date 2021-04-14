Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 18:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:10 Covid Sicilia, oggi 1.542 contagi e 33 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

18:00 Covid Lombardia, oggi 2.153 contagi e 85 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

17:53 Covid Campania, oggi 2.212 contagi e 27 morti: dati 14 aprile. A Napoli 487 casi

17:42 Covid, Cesare (Mcc): "Rapporto su Fondo Pmi per capire prossime iniziative"

17:40 Covid, Bianchi (Svimez): "Con sostegno liquidità arginate fragilità ma imprese vanno rafforzate"

17:21 Afghanistan, fonti: ritiro truppe dal 1° maggio, anche l'Italia

17:20 Erdogan: "Io dittatore? Parole Draghi indecenti e maleducate"

17:10 Ragazza americana morta a Roma, si indaga per istigazione al suicidio

17:07 Covid Lazio, oggi 1.230 contagi e 49 morti: dati 14 aprile. A Roma 500 casi

17:05 Vaccino Covid, Figliuolo: "Da Pfizer altri 6,8 milioni dosi"

17:00 Europei 2021, Uefa: "Roma confermata sede con stadio aperto"

16:59 E' morto 'Rusty' di Rin Tin Tin, Lee Aaker aveva 77 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Global Consumer Confidence Hits Record High

14 aprile 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 6 minuti

The Conference Board® Global Consumer Confidence Survey Finds Optimism Rising amid Accelerating Vaccinations and Sustained Fiscal Stimulus   

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer confidence soared to record heights in the first quarter of 2021, according to The Conference Board® Global Consumer Confidence Survey, as vaccination campaigns broadened, travel restrictions loosened, and governments and central banks continued to provide economic stimulus.

The survey found that overall global consumer confidence shot up from 98 in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 108 in the first quarter of 2021. That figure exceeded the reading of 106 registered in pre-pandemic 2020 Q1 (a figure above 100 is considered positive) and is the highest recorded since the survey began in 2005. Confidence rose in 49 of 65 markets surveyed, as economic activity resumed, COVID-19 cases peaked in many economies, and vaccine development and distribution expanded. The vaccines contributed to that revival, so individual economies' level of access to them will greatly affect the timing of their recoveries and boosts in consumer confidence. (For 2020 Q4 indexes, results exclude China due to data collection constraints.)

"The lightening of consumer moods globally bodes well for spending throughout the remainder of the year as economies continue to emerge from the 2020 pandemic-induced economic downturn and work toward arresting the spread of the virus," said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist of The Conference Board. "Nonetheless, the global economic recovery – and, consequently, consumer sentiment – is likely to continue to vary notably from region to region. Economies with greater access to vaccines are likely to achieve herd immunity, and thus will return to a state of normalcy sooner."

Additional takeaways include:

The record-setting global economic confidence was driven by increases in most regions but not all of them.

The Conference Board's upwardly revised projection

The scars of the recession lingered, with health and economic concerns looming large.

"With uncertainty around jobs and health prompting consumers to continue economizing, it seems clear that GDP returning to pre-pandemic levels will not in itself mark a return to the old normal," said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist of The Conference Board. "Healing in labor markets may take longer, with greater potential for scarring among industries that are vulnerable to automation and digital transformation."

While consumer sentiment was up overall around the globe, regional disparities persisted.

About The Conference BoardThe Conference Board is the member-driven think tank that delivers trusted insights for what's ahead. Founded in 1916, we are a non-partisan, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624268/The_Conference_Board_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Altro Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza amid Accelerating Vaccinations comitato board congresso
Vedi anche
Vaccino Covid, dosi Pfizer arrivate in Italia
"Dopo le lacrime, ora riaprire", parla la chef 'virale'
Io apro, la ristoratrice: "Covid c'è per tutti, perchè altri aprono?"
Uccide 4 persone nel torinese, carabinieri su luogo strage
Lillo-Posaman: "Capitan America tirchio, Iron Man cucina"
Polizia festeggia 169 anni con 'Ritorno al futuro'
Salvini: "Riaperture? Non facciamo schedina totocalcio"
Pfizer, Locatelli: "Seconda dose? Possibile spostare richiamo"
Mafia, estorsione e droga a Messina: scatta maxioperazione
Cecchi Paone e la 'domanda comizio' a Draghi
Pino Maniaci assolto dall'accusa di estorsione
Erdogan lascia von der Leyen in piedi: il video delle polemiche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza