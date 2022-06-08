Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 22:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:55 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Severodonetsk battaglia brutale"

21:10 Referendum 12 giugno, "mascherine fortemente raccomandate"

20:54 Covid e variante portoghese, primo caso in Campania

20:44 Russia, rinviata l'annuale 'Linea diretta' con Putin: è la prima volta in 18 anni

20:17 Premio Strega 2022, niente cinquina ma inedita gara a 7

19:48 M5S, Conte: "Giarrusso lasci incarico di eurodeputato"

19:18 Taobuk, Mattarella all'inaugurazione dell'installazione di Isgrò

19:12 Stop auto benzina e diesel dal 2035, in Italia a rischio 70mila posti

18:59 Stop auto benzina e diesel da 2035, ok Parlamento Ue

18:36 Maturità 2022, mascherine obbligatorie: decisione Tar Lazio

18:25 A Roma tornano i Campionati del Mondo di beach volley, 'saranno evento unico

18:12 Referendum giustizia: la guida al voto - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Global Dialogue: Young People a New Engine for a Global Wuxi

08 giugno 2022 | 15.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WUXI, China, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following article was published today by China Daily USA.

Youth, a driving force of social, economic and cultural advances, has been playing a pioneering role in promoting global sustainable development. A recent online dialogue among global youth has gone viral.

Themed "Wuxi Dialogue Linking Youth", the exchange activity has sparked heated discussions among young talent working and living in Wuxi and their peers across the world.

In 2020, Wuxi, in eastern China'sJiangsu province, proposed becoming a Zero-Carbon City.

Yan Qing was impressed by the city's commitment to the climate. After graduating from Tsinghua University, he moved to Wuxi through an open selection program for talent. He was tasked with exploring ways to build a Zero-Carbon City. His research received great attention and was published in an authoritative international journal.

"Wuxi has beautiful natural ecology and amiable environment for talent growth. Trust and encouragement for young talent have endowed me the opportunity to grow up together with this city," he said.

Young people are most concerned about innovation and entrepreneurship, said Lu Xinyi, a graduate of Johns Hopkins University.

"Wuxi is the birthplace of China's national industry and commerce. Innovation and entrepreneurship are in the genes of this city," she said.

Lu Xinyi started on entrepreneurial projects while finishing her degree and worked at a venture capital incubator in New York. She believes that Wuxi can provide a broad stage for eager young people.

In 2021, Wuxi's per capita GDP ranked first among large and medium-sized cities in China. She believes that Wuxi will make a difference in the information technology industry.

Yue Yunxiao often expresses his fondness for the friendliness of Wuxi, a city that always tops the annual list of China's happiest cities. When he couldn't return home during the Spring Festival last year, he still felt the warmth and comfort of home under the care of his leaders and colleagues. Now, as a member of the Wuxi Youth Volunteer Group, he continues to spread friendship and goodwill to make Wuxi a hometown for non-natives.

Han Shutong, a graduate of University College London, said, "Wuxi is open and inclusive. Here young people can get together with like-minded people who develop a sense of belonging and find something new and interesting."

She came to Wuxi, the birthplace of Wu culture, thanks to the open selection program and became a teacher in a key provincial middle school. "When I have a little spare time, my friends and I like to enjoy a cup of coffee with an opera mask art in Wuxi Opera Museum, and we can also enjoy the new art supported by technologies such as VR and AR in Wuxi Studios," Han Shutong said.

More and more youth stay in Wuxi for its unlimited chances for success, inclusiveness and genuine care. They are a powerful engine for Wuxi, a charming, dynamic and innovative city facing the world and the future.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832941/Wuxi_Dialogue_Linking_Youth.mp4 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza following article was Global Wuxi article Wusih
Vedi anche
News to go
Auto sulla folla a Berlino, chi è l'attentatore
News to go
Somalia, l'allarme di Save the Children
News to go
Messico, migliaia di migranti in marcia verso frontiera Usa
News to go
Spiavano cittadini, violati sistemi videosorveglianza privati
News to go
Sciopero aerei oggi 8 giugno
News to go
Fao: "Ridurre perdite e sprechi alimentari"
News to go
Grano Ucraina, Lavrov ad Ankara: ultime news
News to go
Berlino, auto sulla folla: 1 morto e diversi feriti
News to go
Bonus mamme disoccupate 2022
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Lavrov incontra Cavusoglu: focus su grano
News to go
Nations League, Italia supera Ungheria 2-1
News to go
Animali, maxi sequestro di specie in via di estinzione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza